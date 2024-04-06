Diane Kruger talks skincare and her approach to ageing – plus reveals what's inside her make-up bag

Many of us will admit that we’re always interested to hear the ins and outs of an A-lister’s skincare routine – and luckily enough, Diane Kruger has given us an insight into exactly that.

In this interview with woman&home she tells us not only some of the skincare and make-up products behind her glowing complexion, but also the way she views ageing and how her perception of herself has evolved over the years.

Plus she lets us in on the exact routine she follows for her signature glowing look...

Diane Kruger tells us all about her approach to skincare and ageing

“I've learned to embrace the natural changes that come with time, focusing on maintaining healthy skin from within,” explains Kruger. “While I appreciate the benefits of skincare treatments like facials and massages, I prioritise practices that promote overall wellness and vitality.”

"With age and motherhood, I've experienced a profound shift in my perception of myself,” Diane continues. “Motherhood has taught me the importance of self-love and acceptance, inspiring me to prioritise my well-being and happiness above all else. Keeping fit, healthy, and strong for myself and my daughter is my main priority. I believe in everything in moderation, balance and enjoyment in my diet and fitness routine.”

What skincare routine does Diane Kruger follow?

So how does she maintain that glowy skin from within? This is the routine the star follows for healthy and happy skin...

Morning essentials —"In the morning, I start by cleansing my skin and applying a hydrating serum followed by a lightweight moisturiser."

—"In the morning, I start by cleansing my skin and applying a hydrating serum followed by a lightweight moisturiser." Evening nourishment —“In the evening, I focus on deep hydration, using richer creams and oils to nourish my skin and hair while I sleep, ensuring they stay healthy and radiant.”

—“In the evening, I focus on deep hydration, using richer creams and oils to nourish my skin and hair while I sleep, ensuring they stay healthy and radiant.” Targeted supplements—Diane adds that another part of her routine is taking a women’s multivitamin every morning, as well as collagen supplements.

What makeup products does Diane Kruger swear by?

As for what’s inside her make-up bag? "You'll always find a reliable foundation for a flawless base, the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser is my favourite,” she reveals. “I also love the Gucci volumising mascara for that lush lift, Jason Wu Lipstick – which I also use as a creamy blush – the Charlotte Tilbury Pressed Powder and Benefit Eyebrow Gel.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"However, my absolute favourite item I can’t go far without is a good eyebrow pencil."