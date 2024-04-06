Diane Kruger talks skincare and her approach to ageing – plus reveals what's inside her make-up bag
Speaking to woman&home, Diane Kruger shares an insight into her skincare, makeup and wellness routines
Many of us will admit that we’re always interested to hear the ins and outs of an A-lister’s skincare routine – and luckily enough, Diane Kruger has given us an insight into exactly that.
In this interview with woman&home she tells us not only some of the skincare and make-up products behind her glowing complexion, but also the way she views ageing and how her perception of herself has evolved over the years.
Plus she lets us in on the exact routine she follows for her signature glowing look...
Diane Kruger tells us all about her approach to skincare and ageing
“I've learned to embrace the natural changes that come with time, focusing on maintaining healthy skin from within,” explains Kruger. “While I appreciate the benefits of skincare treatments like facials and massages, I prioritise practices that promote overall wellness and vitality.”
"With age and motherhood, I've experienced a profound shift in my perception of myself,” Diane continues. “Motherhood has taught me the importance of self-love and acceptance, inspiring me to prioritise my well-being and happiness above all else. Keeping fit, healthy, and strong for myself and my daughter is my main priority. I believe in everything in moderation, balance and enjoyment in my diet and fitness routine.”
What skincare routine does Diane Kruger follow?
So how does she maintain that glowy skin from within? This is the routine the star follows for healthy and happy skin...
- Morning essentials—"In the morning, I start by cleansing my skin and applying a hydrating serum followed by a lightweight moisturiser."
- Evening nourishment—“In the evening, I focus on deep hydration, using richer creams and oils to nourish my skin and hair while I sleep, ensuring they stay healthy and radiant.”
- Targeted supplements—Diane adds that another part of her routine is taking a women’s multivitamin every morning, as well as collagen supplements.
What makeup products does Diane Kruger swear by?
As for what’s inside her make-up bag? "You'll always find a reliable foundation for a flawless base, the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser is my favourite,” she reveals. “I also love the Gucci volumising mascara for that lush lift, Jason Wu Lipstick – which I also use as a creamy blush – the Charlotte Tilbury Pressed Powder and Benefit Eyebrow Gel.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"However, my absolute favourite item I can’t go far without is a good eyebrow pencil."
RRP: £40
Great for everyday wear, Laura Mercier's iconic Tinted Moisturiser is a lightweight and hydrating formula that gives a wash of coverage to the skin.
RRP: £31
With its uniquely-shaped and flexible brush, Gucci's Mascara L'Obscur promises to be very buildable without smudging or flaking through the day. (Our Gucci mascara review provides a more detailed guide to its results.)
RRP: £26
Easily one of the most popular brow gels out there, the teeny brush on Benefit's Gimme Brow+ makes it easy to apply and it adds a great touch of volume – plus, there's a great range of shades on offer.
RRP: £26
While Diane didn't specify her favourite brow pencil, we do know she likes Benefit's brow gel, and their pencil is a winner, too. With an excellent shade range, it promises up to 24 hours of wear.
RRP: £14
Name-checked as Diane's lip and cheek multitasker, Jason Wu's lipstick is a little trickier to get hold of in the UK – at the time of writing it's sold out at Beauty Bay, but we're keeping our fingers crossed for a restock.
Aleesha is Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.
Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. In the past, she has worked as Shopping Writer at woman&home, gained an AOP awards nomination after working on their news team, contributed to Women's Health, Stylist and Goodto and earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.
-
-
Oura ring vs Apple Watch: Which one is worth investing in?
Weighing up Oura Ring vs Apple Watch? Here, health journalist Ciara McGinley puts the two head to head to find out which one is better for monitoring your daily wellbeing
By Ciara McGinley Published
-
Succession planting is the easy garden hack that'll get you fresh vegetables all summer long – here's how to do it
Garden experts swear by succession planting, but what does it really mean?
By Kayleigh Dray Published