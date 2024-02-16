Meghan and Prince Harry declare 'we will not be broken' despite 'criticism and challenges'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's representative has spoken out during the couple's visit to Canada to send a powerful message
Meghan and Prince Harry have declared that that they will "not be broken" despite "criticism" and "challenges" amid their recent trip to Canada.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson has shared a surprising new statement as the couple continue their three day visit to Canada. Prince Harry and Meghan spent Valentine’s Day in Whistler this year as they attended the start of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler’s One Year To Go event. Just a few days earlier the Duke of Sussex had flown back to the UK as it Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.
Following this, some had suggested that the trip to Canada could be "make or break" for him and Meghan when it comes to their relationship with the rest of the Royal Family. Now Meghan and Prince Harry’s spokesperson has refuted this claim and instead declared that they "will not be broken" despite the challenges they’ve faced.
Releasing a statement to The Mirror, the Sussexes's representative said, "We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here. They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticised. This couple will not be broken."
Ahead of their trip to Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan’s website, Archewell, was relaunched as Sussex.com, attracting criticism from some for their use of their royal titles and the coat of arms Meghan was granted in 2018. The move to switch up their website could reportedly be a lovely way to include both of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as Archewell was inspired by their son’s name but Sussex reflects them all as a family.
"The reality behind the new site is very simple - it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time. That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment," a source claimed to The Times.
Prince Archie and Lilibet were confirmed as Prince and Princess in the royal line of succession ahead of King Charles’s coronation. His Majesty is understood to have sadly not seen his Sussex grandchildren in person for quite some time now, but reunited with Prince Harry on 6th February before heading to Sandringham. Father and son also reportedly spoke on the phone on King Charles's birthday last November.
In light of this and how quickly the Duke of Sussex returned to the UK after his father’s health news was confirmed, some have speculated that Prince Harry and King Charles’s relationship is growing closer. The statement from Meghan and Prince Harry’s representative saying they’re “still here” suggests that they are continuing to live their lives and won’t let themselves or their relationships with the royals be affected by rumours.
The Sussexes are in Canada until 16th February at the Invictus Games One Year To Go event and are expected to return home to the US afterwards. It’s not known when Prince Harry might next fly back to the UK to see King Charles or whether Meghan and Prince Archie and Lilibet could accompany him on his next visit.
