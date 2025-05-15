Zara Tindall speaks of 'struggles' Royal Family are going through that are 'hard to see from the outside'
The King's niece has been incredibly honest about the Royal Family and how they're navigating the same things as so many others.
It’s easy to look at the Royal Family and only see the high profile appearances, glamorous outfits and traditions that surround them. But Zara Tindall has just given a poignant reminder that they are, after all, a family and that they face "struggles" just like so many others.
The King’s niece attended the London Sporting Club lunch on 8th and according to The Sun, she allegedly addressed the side of royal life that is "hard to see" when you’re not in it yourself.
"It is very hard to see from the outside but, 100%, it is a family that is still going through the same struggles other people do. Whether they are relationships, obviously it is very easy to see every day," she reportedly declared.
Zara added that throughout everything they’re "still very supportive of each other". This was an incredibly honest revelation to make about the Royal Family, and although she isn’t said to have discussed specifics, they have certainly been through a lot in recent months.
King Charles and the Princess of Wales made their respective cancer diagnoses public within two months of each other last year. With two of the most senior members of the Royal Family pausing their public-facing duties for several months, other royals stepped up more than ever.
Zara herself supported Prince William as he hosted a Buckingham Palace Garden Party in his father’s stead last year. As a non-working royal, she doesn’t typically attend them, but she, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie were there for their cousin.
Princess Beatrice, whose place in the royal line of succession makes her one of the monarch’s Counsellors of State, also represented her uncle at a King’s Foundation Event last November.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
It’s also clear that the passing of Queen Elizabeth in 2022 is something that is still deeply felt by her nearest and dearest. During the Sporting Club Lunch, Zara apparently spoke of her late grandmother and how "amazing" she was.
"We had a very incredible person to look up to who is sadly not here any more," she said. "She was amazing and an inspiration to all of us."
As Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth was someone so many people across the world admired and looked up to - including her own family. She navigated plenty of difficult times in her own reign, in particular 1992, which she dubbed her "Annus Horribilis" or "Horrible Year".
Showing similar honesty to Zara, the late Queen addressed what her family had been going through openly and reminded everyone that they are only human.
On the 40th anniversary of her accession to the throne she delivered a speech that began with her calling the year her "Annus Horribilis" and added that she suspected "[she was] not alone in thinking it so".
Whilst her grandmother tended not to give interviews, Zara Tindall as a non-working royal and equestrian has done plenty and has shown the same frankness when it came to not having a title.
In 2023 she appeared on the late Rob Burrow’s award-winning podcast, Rob Burrow Seven, Meets…, and praised Princess Anne for turning down the offer of titles for her children.
"From my point of view, I was obviously very lucky that my mother didn't give us any titles so I really commend her on that," Zara said. "We [her and her brother Peter Phillips] were very lucky that we got to do it a bit our own way."
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Struggling to style color? Look at Victoria Beckham in her rose pink midi dress and sky blue heels for inspiration
While we love Victoria's chic, monochromatic style, this summer we're taking inspiration from this pink moment
-
“I quit my journalism career after 35 years… to deliver funerals”
I left the world of bylines, columns and exposés in national newspapers to deliver funeral ceremonies. And I don’t find it depressing in the least – in fact, it has given me a new lease of life
-
Zara Tindall gives the barrel leg jeans trend her approval - and her boucle jacket was an unexpectedly chic style pairing
We're used to seeing her wearing gorgeous floral midi dresses for special events, but in her own time she's all about the denim.
-
Royal style made casual - Zara Tindall's one-shoulder dress, denim jacket and Aspinal bag are the epitome of chic summer comfort
Zara Tindall's outfit in Bahrain was a more relaxed take on her signature style and was made up of timeless staples.
-
Zara Tindall is bang on trend in deep pistachio and leather accessories at Cheltenham
Zara Tindall just wore one of the biggest colours for spring/summer 2025 at Cheltenham and it worked so well with her staple accessories
-
Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie twin in maroon at Cheltenham as they show how occasionwear styling is done
Royal cousins Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie were on the same page with their Cheltenham outfits and their approach is worth following
-
Zara Tindall’s ageless Aspinal bag completes navy Cheltenham ensemble - with a flash of mustard yellow
Zara Tindall went all out in navy blue for Day 1 of Cheltenham 2025 with a contrasting yellow fascinator and her Aspinal Lottie bag
-
Not going to the races? You should still follow Zara Tindall's Cheltenham fashion mantra
Zara Tindall has revealed her number one style tip for Cheltenham outfits and it can be applied to so many other looks too
-
Think coat season is almost over? Think again! Zara Tindall’s LK Bennett coat is perfect for fresh spring days - and on sale
Zara Tindall knows a stylish coat when she sees one and her checked one from a few weeks ago is still giving us plenty of inspiration
-
Zara Tindall’s all-black date night outfit is the sultry alternative to traditional red that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day
Zara Tindall wore a striking tuxedo jumpsuit with a velvet blazer for a special dinner and it would make an elegant Valentine's look