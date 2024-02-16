Prince Harry breaks silence on King Charles’s cancer diagnosis after UK visit

Prince Harry has broken his silence on King Charles’s cancer diagnosis days after he flew back to the UK to reunite with his father.

The Duke of Sussex has spoken out for the first time about his father’s diagnosis and his reunion with him in London as King Charles continues with his “schedule of regular treatments”. Getting candid with Good Morning America during his and Meghan’s visit to Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler’s One Year To Go event, Prince Harry expressed gratitude for being able to spend time with his father. He also shared his “love” for his family as a whole and that he’d taken the decision to see His Majesty as soon as possible.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9iFebruary 16, 2024 See more

"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told ABC correspondent Will Reeve on 16th February. “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

Prince Harry explained that this won’t be the only time he returns to the UK this year and added that he intends to “stop in” and see his family when he undertakes other trips either to the UK or when he passes through.

He disclosed, "I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the UK, or back to the UK, and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

Asked by Will if King Charles’s illness could potentially be re-unifying for the Royal Family as they come together to support him at this challenging time, Prince Harry indicated that it’s definitely possible and something he’s seen a lot with Invictus athletes.

"Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, again, the strength of the family unit coming together," Harry said. "So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."