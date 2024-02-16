Prince Harry breaks silence on King Charles’s cancer diagnosis after UK visit

Prince Harry has spoken out about his reunion with King Charles earlier this month and wants to 'stop in' and see family 'as much as' he can

Composite of King Charles in Sandringham in February 2024 and Prince Harry in Canada in February 2024
(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images//Image 2:Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Prince Harry has broken his silence on King Charles’s cancer diagnosis days after he flew back to the UK to reunite with his father.

The Duke of Sussex has spoken out for the first time about his father’s diagnosis and his reunion with him in London as King Charles continues with his “schedule of regular treatments”. Getting candid with Good Morning America during his and Meghan’s visit to Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler’s One Year To Go event, Prince Harry expressed gratitude for being able to spend time with his father. He also shared his “love” for his family as a whole and that he’d taken the decision to see His Majesty as soon as possible.

See more

"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told ABC correspondent Will Reeve on 16th February. “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

Prince Harry explained that this won’t be the only time he returns to the UK this year and added that he intends to “stop in” and see his family when he undertakes other trips either to the UK or when he passes through.

He disclosed, "I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the UK, or back to the UK, and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

Asked by Will if King Charles’s illness could potentially be re-unifying for the Royal Family as they come together to support him at this challenging time, Prince Harry indicated that it’s definitely possible and something he’s seen a lot with Invictus athletes.

"Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, again, the strength of the family unit coming together," Harry said. "So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."

Topics
Prince Harry King Charles Iii
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use , Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸