Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could still stay at Frogmore Cottage for the coronation amid new occupant reports

Prince Harry and Meghan could still stay at Frogmore Cottage if they attend King Charles' coronation amid reports their former UK home has new occupants.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed they’ve been asked to “vacate” their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

It’s been claimed that Princess Eugenie has moved in and given her bond with the Sussexes it’s possible they could host them for the coronation.

As this month marks three years since the last engagement before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” as senior royals, the couple have now confirmed that they’ve been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in their Santa Barbara mansion but previously retained Frogmore Cottage as a UK base.

But whilst this property will no longer be their second home that doesn’t necessarily mean that staying there is out of the question. It’s possible that Prince Harry and Meghan could still stay at Frogmore Cottage for the coronation.

Despite rumors circulating that the Sussexes had been asked to “vacate” so Prince Andrew could move in, according to OK! (opens in new tab), it’s one of the late Queen’s grandchildren who’s now made it her home. They report that a source has alleged to them that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have moved into Frogmore Cottage.

The couple are proud parents of two-year-old August and are expecting their second child due this summer. The source suggested that whilst the Sussexes are apparently “disappointed by the move” they “couldn’t be happier that Eugenie and Jack” will take over their former home.

“They have been staying there on and off for the past few years anyway,” the source said. “They went to see Harry and Meghan last month in California. They took over some small personal belongings left in the property. They were also helping to box up items at Frogmore to be shipped over to California.”

Princess Eugenie herself hasn’t confirmed the move and there’s some uncertainty over how long she and Jack could live at Frogmore Cottage, with another source suggesting that it was temporary. If Princess Eugenie and Jack are currently living there, it likely means that Prince Harry and Meghan could still stay at Frogmore Cottage.

It’s been suggested that Princess Eugenie is one of Prince Harry and Meghan’s favorite royals and they’re understood to be very close to her and Jack, having gone on double dates in the past. Given that Frogmore Cottage reportedly has five bedrooms there would be room for them to stay.

This would also be the case even if the Sussexes returned with Archie and Lilibet for the coronation. In light of their bond with Princess Eugenie and Jack, their familiarity with the home and preference for a high degree of privacy, perhaps this would be their residence of choice for the coronation weekend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s coronation invite has been confirmed, their final decision has not. Asked last year by ITV News’ Tom Bradby about whether he’d attend if he was invited, Prince Harry said that “a lot” can happen between now and then.

"The door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it," he declared.