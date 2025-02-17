Kate and William 'enjoying half-term break' in private paradise for special trip with Carole Middleton
The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly jetted off to enjoy some sunshine with family close by after missing 2025 BAFTAs
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales are said to be enjoying a half-term break in a private paradise where Carole Middleton is reportedly staying.
Many of us will have been dreaming of a winter getaway these past few months and the Prince and Princess of Wales have now reportedly swapped freezing February in the UK for the Caribbean sunshine. On 11th February Kensington Palace confirmed that the couple wouldn’t be attending the 2025 BAFTAs, but that the future King would appear via a recorded message during the awards. It was thought that his and Kate’s absence could potentially have been due to a desire to spend time with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis after their half-term began on 14th.
Now the Mail on Sunday has claimed that the Waleses are spending the school break on the privately owned island of Mustique. Not only that, but Kate’s mum Carole Middleton is apparently also there and is said to have been on the island for several days before her family arrived.
According to the publication, Prince William, Kate and their children are all believed to have flown business class, with a source alleging that the family flew to St Lucia before taking a private flight to Mustique. They add that it is thought that Carole is there too and that she supposedly had been there for "several days" before her daughter arrived. Mustique is owned by a private company and paparazzi aren’t allowed.
This makes it a peaceful haven for Kate and Prince William where they will be totally out of the public eye as they spend some quality time together as a family. The exclusive Caribbean island has long been a favourite of the royals, with the late Princess Margaret once describing it as the "only place" she could ever relax. The Middletons have also often holidayed there and Carole’s reported February trip comes just a few weeks after her 70th birthday.
It’s not known how she marked the occasion with her nearest and dearest at the time, but in 2015 the mum-of-three celebrated her 60th on Mustique and Kate, Prince William and the then-18-month-old Prince George joined her. It’s possible that if she and the Wales family are indeed spending half-term in the Caribbean, there could be some nod to Carole’s milestone 70th birthday during their trip, or that this could be in some way tied into her celebrations.
Either way, she will no doubt be delighted to spend time with her daughter, son-in-law and Wales grandchildren. The Prince and Princess of Wales tend to try and arrange their schedules so they can be there for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s school holidays as much as possible. Especially after the challenging past year when Kate was undergoing cancer treatment, prioritising time with loved ones when they can is something she and Prince William are even more committed to doing.
The future Queen revealed this in a special message released alongside a video by Will Warr in September, where she said that she and Prince William had been reminded to "reflect and be grateful" for the "simple yet important things in life", of loving and being loved.
This approach is something that has been clear since Kate resumed royal duties in 2025 and the couple’s recent Valentine’s Day picture highlighted a candid moment. Prince William, Kate and their children have a week to enjoy more "simple yet important" times together before term resumes and they return to Adelaide Cottage.
