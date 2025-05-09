Marrying a stranger you've only just met is no easy task, and it's no wonder a lot of the unions on MAFS Australia don't work out. Luckily for the participants, the weddings aren't legally binding, leaving them free to walk away from their marriages with no legal hassle - but usually a lot of drama.

It's also not surprising that although their own match doesn't work out on the show, those taking part find a spark with somebody else taking part. Jacqui and Clint were initially matched with other people, but have now found love together.

Rumours are also flying about Eliot and Jamie. Both were also matched with other people, but they seem to have become very cosy now that the experiment has come to a close. Are they together? Here's what we know.

Are Eliot and Jamie from MAFS Australia together?

Up until recently, the pair have been refusing to confirm or deny whether they're together, despite being seen out with their arms around each other and making appearances on one another's TikTok accounts.

However, while remaining guarded, Jamie has now suggested the pair are enjoying "getting to know each other," while denying their PDAs and flirty TikToks are a publicity stunt.

Speaking to 9Now, Jamie says, "I understand everyone wants an answer, but we're in the real world now, so it's not like we're going to be official or announce something tomorrow.

"﻿I'm enjoying getting to know Eliot, I'm getting to know different people. I'm just being open."

Jamie continued, "We have so much fun together, getting to know each other, and making Tiktoks are always so much fun."

"But for me, the important thing is that it's not a publicity stunt, we just genuinely enjoy being around each other."

Jamie was first paired with Dave Hand on the show, and they appeared to be one of the strongest couples. Viewers were excited to see them decide to stay together at the Final Vows, but at the Reunion, they revealed they'd parted ways.

While Jamie thought they'd remain friends, Dave has chosen to cut contact with her. "It is disappointing because there was a point where I thought Dave would just be in my life regardless, forever," she said about Dave breaking all contact.

Jamie was first matched with Dave on MAFS Australia (Image credit: Nine)

Eliot had quite a turbulent time on the series and was first matched with Lauren. Their union was one of the shortest in MAFS history, ending after just two days when Eliot revealed a long list of things about his bride he was unhappy with.

He then left the experiment and returned home to Sydney for a while. The experts weren't sure whether to let him back into the experiment, believing the list of things he was looking for in a partner was too long.

He did eventually return and was paired with Veronica. This match also got off to a difficult start when she only found out Eliot had already been married on their wedding day, and was unhappy this information had been kept from her.

It was pretty much downhill from there, and during the sixth commitment ceremony, Eliot and Veronica decided to end their relationship and leave the experiment.

(Image credit: Nine)

After being painted as the bad guy in the show, Eliot has managed to turn his image around through his social media.

He experienced a lot of negativity for his behaviour surrounding his failed marriages, but has used his own online presence to show a softer, kinder side of himself.

His friendship and possible relationship with Jamie has even further piqued public interest in his image, and now lots of the pair's followers are rooting for them to be together - we've found ourselves rooting for this couple, too.