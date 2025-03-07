The places the Royal Family love to eat and drink at, from iconic London bars and hotels to other European hotspots

If you've ever dreamt of living the life of a royal, you're likely not alone.

From their magnificent palaces rich in history to the glittering tiara moments full of fantasy, their lives seem so unobtainable and unrelatable.

However, when they're away from the roles and rules of being royal, they're allowed to let their hair down just like anyone else. And these are the hotspots they flock to, when they want to do just that.

Hotspots of the Royal Family: from London nightclubs to European restaurants

Bluebird Café, Chelsea

(Image credit: Alamy)

Located on the iconic King's Road - itself a hotspot where you'd expect to see a socialite or an aristocrat doing their shopping, lunching and brunching - The Bluebird is well-known as a destination for the trend-making royals.

It's widely reported to be a favourite of Catherine, Princess of Wales, who would be papped there alongside friends or her sister, Pippa Middleton, before her wedding to William.

Address: The Bluebird, 350 King’s Road, Chelsea, London SW3 5UU

Mahiki, Mayfair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From Hollywood stars to royal highnesses, the doors of Mahiki - a Polynesian themed restaurant in Mayfair's Dover Street - have welcomed some of the most famous faces in the world.

Pre-marriage and children, Kate and Pippa Middleton enjoyed some of their finest sisterly bonding moments partying the night away there, and it was a favourite of Harry and William in their younger days.

Mahiki's royal connections run deeper than being a preferred party destination though - it was once run by Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie's now husband.

Address: 1 Dover Street, London, W1S 4LD

Dean Street Townhouse, London

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Soho House franchise has locations all around the world, and the members' clubs have welcomed celebrities and royalty alike. But there's one particular location - Dean Street Townhouse - that has the most romantic of royal connections.

The Townhouse - located in London's buzzy Soho - is where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their first date in 2016.

Harry recounted the date in his memoir, Spare, describing it as Meghan's "headquarters whenever she came to London" and how he was accidentally 30 minutes late for the first date.

As their love story packed full of romantic moments proves, Meghan didn't hold it against him.

Address: 69-71 Dean St, London W1D 3SE

Quaglino's, London St James

(Image credit: Alamy)

Judy Garland had one of her wedding receptions here. There was a table permanently reserved for Princess Margaret. And it was the first public restaurant that was ever visited by a reigning monarch when Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had a rare dinner out in 1956.

It is Quaglino's, a hallowed London haunt where the feast for the eyes is almost as rich as the food and drink on the menu.

Address: 16 Bury St, London SW1Y 6AJ

The Cuckoo Club, Piccadilly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hidden in plain sight in one of London's busiest areas, The Cuckoo Club is an exclusive nightlife hotspot that was frequented by Prince William and Harry in their youth, plus Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and even stars like Paris Hilton.

Address: Swallow St, London W1B 4EZ

Annabel's, Mayfair

(Image credit: Alamy)

It's not just a nightingale that sings in Berkeley Square - Annabel's has the highest profile names singing a happy tune.

One of the most notable - and notorious - private members' clubs, the club was opened in 1963 by entrepreneur Mark Birley and named for his wife Lady Annabel Vane-Tempest-Stewart. Today, with its exclusive memberships, rigorously enforced dress codes (famously, the Beatles were rejected for not being properly attired and even Prince Andrew got booted out for wearing jeans and an open-necked t-shirt), it's one of the most revered institutions.

Address: 46 Berkeley Square, London W1J 5AT

L’Escargot, Soho

(Image credit: Alamy)

Princess Diana used to frequent this fine dining joint in Soho, which also gets to boast having the title of London’s oldest French restaurant.

Open since 1927, L’Escargot is housed within a historic Georgian town house from the 1700s and has welcomed the likes of Coco Chanel, Judi Dench and royalty, including the late Princess Diana.

Address: 48 Greek St, London W1D 4EF

Klosters, Switzerland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the sports-mad royals, skiing isn't just a hobby, it's a vital part of their yearly calendar.

The Royals have considered Klosters in Switzerland as a winter home away from home for decades, with the family passing down a love of the destination from generation to generation.

Charles and Diana took their young children skiing along with cousins Beatrice and Eugenie, and William and Kate have taken their children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

One of the premier destinations is the 12-room Chesa Grischuna hotel, which has welcomed King Charles III, Winston Churchill and Audrey Hepburn in the past.

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

(Image credit: Alamy)

With a prime location in London as well as a dedication to the very best in luxury, it's no surprise the Mandarin Oriental is one of the favourite places for royals and stars to stay.

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret were fans, spotted here on several occasions, and Prince William and Kate Middleton chose the deluxe destination to host their pre-wedding party in their magnificent ballroom.

Address: 66 Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7LA

The Cross Keys, Chelsea

(Image credit: Alamy)

Hailed as Chelsea’s oldest pub, The Cross Keys sits within Mark Dyer's portfolio. Dyer is a close friend of Prince Harry, so the royals have flocked to his destinations in the past.

The Cross Keys in Chelsea underwent a lavish restoration and has hosted Prince Harry's 31st birthday.

Address: 1 Lawrence St, London SW3 5NB

Bellamy’s, Mayfair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tucked away in a quiet street behind Berkeley Square, Bellamy's is the classic 'if you know, you know' type of destination frequented by high society's heavy hitters.

Named after a club from a series of Evelyn Waugh's novels, the Mayfair hotspot is so revered it was rumoured to be a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth, who reportedly had her 80th birthday celebrations there.

Address: 18 Bruton Pl, London W1J 6LY

Mount St. Restaurant, Mayfair

(Image credit: Alamy)

Located on the first floor of an iconic Mayfair landmark, The Audley, Mount St. Restaurant & Rooms serves up a special blend of dining and art. Created by Artfarm, the company founded by gallerists Iwan and Manuela Wirth, works by Andy Warhol and Lucian Freud are among the collection, which could explain why the likes of art-loving King Charles has been a guest.

Address: First Floor, 41-43 Mount St, London W1K 2RX

Soho Farmhouse

(Image credit: Alamy)

Set in 100 acres of Oxfordshire countryside, Soho Farmhouse takes the exclusivity of the city-based Soho House members only venues and shifts it to a spot of bucolic beauty.

A two-hour drive from London, everyone from supermodels to Meghan Markle have enjoyed the blissful escape. Meghan, it was reported, even held something of a hen do there before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Address: Great Tew, Chipping Norton OX7 4JS

The Sheep Heid Inn, Edinburgh

(Image credit: Alamy)

Regarded as Scotland's oldest pub, Edinburgh's Sheep Heid Inn is thought to have been a favourite for royalty for centuries.

In 2016, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly popped in for a light bite after a day at the Musselburgh races, and she wasn't the first monarch to be a punter.

The pub dates back to 1360 and has been linked to the Royal Family since the 1500s, where Mary Queen of Scots was said to stop by.

Address: 43-45 The Causeway, Edinburgh EH15 3QA

The Ivy, West Street, London

(Image credit: Alamy)

There are a few locations for The Ivy now, and the original - in the West End - has been a favourite for the upper class and royalty since it first opened in 1917.

Indeed, the late Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly a fan, and was attended a private party there in 2017.

Address: The Ivy, 1-5 West Street, Covent Garden, London WC2H 9NQ

Courchevel, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Boasting more five-star hotels, Michelin-Star restaurants and luxury chalets than one can count, Courchevel in the French Alps, has welcomed royalty for decades.

Neighbouring Monaco royals like Princess Caroline are regulars, but so are the British Royals. Indeed, Prince William and Kate Middleton - both sports-mad and regular skiers - introduced two of their children, George and Charlotte, to skiing for the first time with a family trip in 2016.

Chiltern Firehouse, Marylebone

(Image credit: Alamy)

Owned by the same hotelier who runs the equally symbolic and iconic Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Chiltern Firehouse was one of the leading hotspots for celebrities and royalty.

Both a five star hotel, an award-winning restaurant and a thriving nightlife destination, the Chiltern Firehouse was a place to see and be seen. Unfortunately, the iconic location suffered extensive fire damage in early 2025.

Address: 1 Chiltern St, London W1U 7PA

Royal Vauxhall Tavern, London

(Image credit: Alamy)

One of London's longest-surviving LGBTQ venues, the Royal Vauxhall Tavern is an institution for the capital - and was central to one of Princess Diana's most iconic and rebellious moments.

In her memoir, The Power of Positive Drinking, actress Cleo Rocos recalled a night when Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and comedian Kenny Everett helped disguise the Princess of Wales so she could slip out and enjoy a real night on the town.

Dressed like a man, Diana danced with fellow punters undetected.

Address: 372 Kennington Ln, London SE11 5HY

The Rum Kitchen, London

(Image credit: Alamy)

While not serving up the usual high-class affair associated with the royals, Prince Harry showcased his penchant for doing things his own way back in the early 2010s by visiting the original (now-closed) Rum Kitchen restaurant on the Portobello Road.

Harry would be seen with his girlfriend at the time, Cressida Bonas, enjoying some rum cocktails and Caribbean food.

Loulou’s, Mayfair

(Image credit: Alamy)

Annabel's is one of London's oldest and most revered institutions, but, as is so often the case, there's always someone younger snapping at your heels...

And in the case of Mayfair's Loulou's, owned by Robin Birley, the son of the man who established Annabel's, he's keeping it in the family.

Loulou's is officially known as 5 Hertford Street but its clientele - including royals like Princess Beatrice - know it best by the relaxed name.

Address: 2-5 Hertford Street, W1J 7RB

The Brown Cow, Fulham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From Sloane Square's socialites to royalty, The Brown Cow isn't just like any other pub in London - which is why you won't find many photos of the clientele.

Renowned for welcoming the likes of Prince Harry and other celebs, the Brown Cow honours respect and anonymity for the constantly-photographed. It's owned by Mark Dyer, a former officer in the Welsh Guards and close pal of Harry, who understands the need for discretion.

It's reported that, upon his return from active duty in Afghanistan, it was the first place Harry visited for a 'back to normal' drink.

Address: 676 Fulham Rd., London SW6 5SA

The Goring Hotel, Westminster

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Goring is a luxury hotel in Westminster that has had an incidental role in several defining chapters of royal history.

The five star hotel (which declares itself the last-remaining family owned luxury hotel in London) was not only a favourite haunt of the Queen Mother, it's where Kate Middleton spent her last night as, well, Kate Middleton. Accompanied by her bridal party, Kate spent the night ahead of her wedding to William in 2011.

It's also where Harry and Meghan enjoyed their last lunch as working royals.

Address: The Goring, 15 Beeston Place, Westminster, London SW1W 0JW

Launceston Place, South Kensington

(Image credit: Alamy)

Whilst closed since 2024, Launceston Place is expected to return in some form in the future. And with such a rich history, it deserves to serve South Kensington's finest again.

In the 1990s, Launceston Place was one of Princess Diana’s favourite places to eat, and before closing, they named a cheese souffle after the late Princess.

Bunga Bunga

(Image credit: Alamy)

Not the most obvious place one would expect to find the likes of Prince Harry or Princess Eugenie, Bunga Bunga is a tongue-in-cheek kitschy Italian restaurant located in Battersea.

It's co-owned by Charlie Gilkes - an Old Etonian who used to date Pippa Middleton, and is friends with royals like Eugenie.

So, despite being inspired by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (really!) Eugenie, Harry and Beatrice and have been regulars throughout the years.

Address: 37 Battersea Bridge Road, London SW11 3BA

Maggie Jones’s, Kensington

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maggie Jones’s has been a favourite haunt among Kensington locals for over 40 years - and one of those regulars was Princess Margaret.

Margaret was such a fan that the restaurant actually changed its name in honour of her. Before being dubbed Maggie Jones's, it was called Nan's Kitchen.

Address: 6 Old Court Place, Kensington, London W8 4PL

The Old Boot Inn, Berkshire

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Bucklebury, Berkshire, Tatler describes this traditional British pub as the Middletons’ local, not far from their countryside dwellings.

The landlord, John Haley, was invited to the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Address: Stanford Dingley, Reading RG7 6LT

The Arts Club, Mayfair

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Arts Club - a private members club in Mayfair - was founded in 1863, to provide a sanctuary for those with a professional or amateur relationship with the Arts, Literature or Sciences. And, while that's still the case, it has become something of a hotspot for the likes of Charles Dickens, Rudyard Kipling, Prince Philip and Prince William.

Address: 40 Dover St, London W1S 4NP

Julie’s, Notting Hill

(Image credit: Alamy)

An exquisite spot in one of London's most charming areas, Julie's in Notting Hill has attracted royal favourites including Captain Mark Phillips and King Charles since its opening in 1969.

Mark Phillips even held his stag night at the venue ahead of his wedding to Princess Anne in 1973.

Address: 135 Portland Road, Notting Hill, London W11 4LW

Dans Le Noir? Clerkenwell

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you're a young Prince William, trying to date his future wife, Kate Middleton away from the prying eyes of neighbouring tables and nosy waiters, where do you take her?

Well, if the rumours are to be believed, Dans le Noir? a restaurant where diners sit in pitch black darkness.

Guests are encouraged to use their other senses to really experience the food - and some might recall the restaurant from the 2013 romantic drama, About Time.

Address: 30-31 Clerkenwell Green, Farringdon, London EC1R 0DU

Marivent Palace, Mallorca

(Image credit: Alamy)

On the island of Mallorca, Marivent Palace, the Spanish royal family‘s summer residence, is a lush and luxe destination to soak up those Mediterranean summers.

Open to the public at various times throughout the year, the palace is home to over 40 plant species. In the summer of 1987, Princess Diana and the-then Prince Charles summered with the Spanish royals and their children.

Cliveden House, Berkshire

(Image credit: Alamy)

A five star country house hotel in Berkshire, Cliveden House offers unspoiled views, luxurious facilities and the sort of escape that is fit for royalty. Which is why they so often sneak away for a trip.

Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, stayed at the palatial country-house hotel the night before the Duchess' wedding to Prince Harry, and Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth II undertook one of their first ever royal engagements there back in 1938.

Address: Taplow, Berkshire, SL6 0JF

Claridge's, Mayfair

(Image credit: Alamy)

In the heart of Mayfair, Claridge's is an Art Deco icon that has epitomised understated elegance since the 1850s.

Everyone seems to flock to Claridge's at one point or another, and the hotel has hosted events for everyone from Prince William and Kate Middleton to Princess Margaret, and iconic stars like Audrey Hepburn in the past.

So anointed is the history of the hotel that an oft-shared anecdote has it that, after the Second World War ended, just before the wedding of Queen Elizabeth to Prince Philip, a diplomat was said to have telephoned Claridge’s and asked to speak to the King. "Certainly Sir," was the response, "but which one?"

Address: Brook St, London W1K 4HR