With Love, Meghan was not filmed at the Sussexes' real home - here's why
Viewers tuning into With Love, Meghan might be surprised to find it isn't filmed at Meghan and Harry's real home
Wondering if With Love, Meghan is filmed in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's real home? It's not - and Meghan has explained why.
Netflix's With Love, Meghan is the Duchess of Sussex's own take on the lifestyle genre, featuring practical kitchen how-to’s and candid conversation with friends. Meghan hopes to share personal tips and tricks, while embracing fun over aiming for perfection.
Along with a range of guests, she rolls up her sleeves as things get real in the in the kitchen and garden, hoping to inspire viewers to do the same. Viewers thinking they'll get a glimpse of Harry and Meghan's real Montecito home will be in for a surprise, though, as it's been confirmed the show is filmed elsewhere.
Why isn't With Love, Meghan filmed at Harry and Meghan's real house?
The Duchess of Sussex chose to film With Love, Meghan at a Californian estate nearby to the family home in order to protect her children's privacy - and to maintain normality in the family home. By choosing the rental, said to mimic their own residence, life could be kept as normal as possible for Archie and Lilibet.
The show is actually filmed in a £5m estate two miles away from Meghan and Harry's home. Owned by philanthropists Tom and Sherrie Cipolla, the estate features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, while the outdoor space includes lemon groves and avocado trees.
According to People, Meghan revealed, “I wanted to protect that safe haven. We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments - putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day."
She added, "Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!"
The children were brought to visit the set by Harry, with Meghan feeling it was important for them to see her working, and how she balances family life with having a job.
It appears Meghan is excited to emerge from a period spend immersed in children's activities and have her own time to shine and build on her career. "When your children get to a certain age - when you’re not just playing in the sandbox with them but almost playing in your own sandbox again — it’s super joyful," she says.
Meghan continues, "As a woman, a mom and a wife, to be able to find yourself again - in a way that was always present but that you maybe couldn’t put as much attention on as you now can when your kids are a little bit older - is a wonderful feeling."
Which guests will appear on With Love, Meghan?
Special guests set to join Meghan on her show include:
- Daniel Martin, Celebrity Makeup Artist
- Mindy Kaling, Actor and Producer
- Roy Choi, Chef
- Delfina Figueras, Socialite and Influencer
- Abigail Spencer, Actor, and Kelly Zafjen, Nonprofit Founder
- Ramon Velazquez, Chef
- Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, Literary Agent, and Tracy Robbins, Fashion Designer
- Victoria Jackson, Cosmetics Entrepreneur
- Vicky Tsai, Beauty Founder
- Alice Waters, Chef and Restaurateur
- Prince Harry and Doria Ragland
In an interview with Time, Mindy Kaling said of her appearance in the series, "I was on maternity leave with my daughter in March and April, and Meghan texted me that she was doing a show where she was going to cook for her friends. Would I want to come to Montecito and have her cook for me?
I wanted to get taken care of in that moment of my life. That was a fun maternity leave field trip. I left with a basket of fresh produce and homemade jam and hot sauce because she knew I loved hot sauce. She’s a very generous woman who knew I needed a break."
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
