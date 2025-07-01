Meghan Markle's new wine goes on sale today – here's why it's a very poignant date

It’s been a busy summer for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – and it’s not showing any signs of slowing down yet. On June 20, the Duchess released her second drop of products for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, including the much-talked-about flower sprinkles (as seen on her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan) and her jams.

The second drop of products sold out in a reported four hours, but fans of the Duchess’s products won’t have to wait long to try something new. Meghan’s first-ever wine will be released on July 1.

The Napa Valley Rosé – described as a “bespoke blend” – is As Ever’s first step into the alcohol sector, and proof that Meghan plans to keep expanding her burgeoning empire into new spaces.

A post shared by @aseverofficial A photo posted by on

The rosé is described as having "soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish". Interestingly, the date of the release might not just be to toast the summer sunshine beating down on Meghan’s native Montecito.

July 1 is the birthday of Princess Diana, who would've turned 64 in 2025. While some might argue this is a coincidence, it’s possible that Meghan wants to honor her late mother-in-law by choosing this particular day.

After all, she has previously described her brand, As Ever, as "an extension of how I love… through thoughtful gestures and small details".

"I would be more surprised if this wasn't a touching tribute to Princess Diana," says woman&home Royal Editor Emma Shacklock. "Prince Harry's mother remains a huge part of the Sussex family's lives – they've told Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet all about her and their daughter has the middle name 'Diana' after her."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

Emma continues, "The significance of her birthday date will not be lost on the Duchess of Sussex. Of course, there could be so many factors determining the date of this product drop, like production schedules. But it would be lovely if it was chosen as a subtle nod to Princess Diana."

July 1 also has another special connection for both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As Harry shared in his memoir, Spare, this was the same day in 2016 he reached out to Meghan for the very first time, after seeing a picture of the former Suits actress on a friend’s social media account.

One thing led to another and they eventually "exchanged numbers and migrated the conversation over to text… late into the night."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In his best-selling book, Harry wrote, "It occurred to me how uncanny, how surreal, how bizarre, that this marathon conversation should have begun on July 1, 2016. My mother’s 55th birthday."

The pair – after putting their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to bed – could no doubt enjoy toasting the date with a glass of As Ever rosé this year.