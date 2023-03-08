The sweet but subtle way Princess Eugenie will play a part in Queen Elizabeth's favorite summer event this year

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The 32-year-old visited a special garden at an NHS unit in London last week, shortly after confirming she was pregnant with her second child.

Princess Eugenie will have a special role at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this May, much to the excitement of the royal's adoring fans.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was all smiles as she visited Horatio's Garden in Stanmore last week to learn about the charity's work in helping people affected by spinal injury. Eugenie has been a patron of the organization, which designs beautiful and accessible gardens for NHS units, since May 2019.

After receiving a tour of the garden and meeting with its volunteers and patients, the 32-year-old joined ceramist Vinicius Les to have her thumbprint formed in clay. Princess Eugenie's cast will be displayed in the charity's exhibition at the Chelsea Flower Show in May, alongside a thousand other thumbprints collected from the charity's community across the UK.

The engagement comes less than two months after Princess Eugenie confirmed she was expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

We were delighted to welcome our Patron, HRH Princess Eugenie, back to Horatio’s Garden London, where she cast her thumbprint to be displayed in our @The_RHS #Chelsea garden, a collaboration between designers @HarrisBugg and architects @McmullanStudio 🌿 Watch to discover more 📽️ pic.twitter.com/hrS83JNl6EMarch 6, 2023 See more

Wearing a houndstooth coat, a black dress, and knee-high boots for the event, the royal's visit to the garden marked her first public appearance since revealing she was pregnant.

"I am so pleased to be supporting the Horatio’s Garden show garden at Chelsea this year," she said in a statement. "As a former spinal patient myself I understand the impact that Horatio’s Garden has on people in hospital and the difference it makes to their lives." The art gallery director has long been open about her battle with scoliosis, having undergone spinal surgery for the condition when she was 12.

Eugenie's involvement in this year's Chelsea Flower Show, which takes place between May 22 and May 27 on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, is also more poignant because of its connection to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty was known to be a fan of the annual event, regularly attending with other members of the Royal Family throughout her reign.

(Image credit: Getty)

Her final appearance at the show took place in 2022, less than a month before she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee. Wearing a bubblegum pink outfit and white gloves, the 96-year-old toured the exhibitions in a buggy after suffering from ongoing mobility issues.