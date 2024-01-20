Princess Eugenie's stunning all-black outfit for Paris Fashion Week is a menswear-inspired masterpiece

Princess Eugenie’s latest appearance has got to be one of her best yet, arriving at Paris Fashion Week in all-black Fendi.

Eugenie’s best looks over the years have always delivered style inspiration, and her newest ensemble is arguably her best yet. The Princess' eye-catching outfit, which paired a classic black dress, sling-back heels and a stunning menswear-inspired tuxedo coat, is a masterclass in building a capsule wardrobe.

Sitting front row for the Friday (January 19) Dior Homme show, Eugenie effortlessly showed how menswear-inspired fashion can be added to a woman's wardrobe to create a beautiful and timeless look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The outfit came entirely from luxury Italian fashion house Fendi – key pieces include the straight cut tuxedo coat we can't take our eyes off, and a pair of Fendi First black leather high-heeled sling backs that are equally eye-catching.

Sitting front row alongside the likes of cult figure Amanda Lear (thought to be the inspiration for Absolutely Fabulous character, Patsy Stone) and French filmmaker Nicolas Maury, Princess Eugenie paired her all-black look with equally dramatic makeup. A sultry dark lip and prominent eyeliner complemented her black palette perfectly.

While it might seem peculiar to attend a Dior show wearing all Fendi, Eugenie certainly knows her fashion. Kim Jones is the creative director for both Dior Homme and Fendi’s womenswear lines.

Shop Princess Eugiene's look

Comments on the Royal Fashion Police Instagram account were full of praise for Eugenie’s chic look.

One fan wrote, “Best I have ever seen her look by a landslide. Perfect head to toe. The red lip, the eyeliner brings out her green eyes. The all black is so flattering. Fendi needs to permanently dress her.”

Another described her look as “phenomenal” with one more calling her look “so glamorous and sophisticated.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite Eugenie’s entire look winning praise from fans, she actually might have fallen foul of an old royal custom. While an unofficial and unwritten rule, it is widely known royals are traditionally only meant to wear all black when in mourning. But rules are meant to be broken, and this is a look to break one for.