32 of Princess Eugenie's best looks, delivering royal style inspiration

Growing up in the glare of paparazzi, Princess Eugenie’s best looks have long been scrutinised. While the royal might not be instantly known for her fashion nous, the Princess has refined her style over the years.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie’s life as a royal as well as the director of a high-end art gallery means she is often snapped on red carpets as well as during public appearances at events such as Royal Ascot and Art Basel, all of which need stylish outfits.

With so many occasions to attend, Princess Eugenie has learnt what outfits work best for her, collating a wardrobe full of fashionable frocks and gorgeous gowns worthy of a princess. Here, we’re sharing some of Princes Eugenie’s best looks from the last decade.

1. RED FIT AND FLARE DRESS

With its fit and flare shape, princess length sleeves and stylish cut out detailing at the neckline, this dress flatters Princess Eugenie’s figure to a tee – we love her sleek bow headband, a chic alternative to fascinators for wedding season.

2. BRONZE LUREX DRESS

Attending the opening night of Conservative Couture: The Animal Ball Collection at the V&A in October 2016, Princess Eugenie’s outfit is the perfect combination of sophistication and fun with her shimmering bronze dress complemented by a pair of black Valentino Rock Stud court shoes.

3. ICE BLUE DRESS

Arriving at the Serpentine Gallery’s annual Summer Party in 2014, Princess Eugenie looks cool and collected in an icy blue shift. We love how she’s teamed the stunningly simple shift with statement earrings, a silver clutch and sky-high beige pumps to make her legs look endless.

4. BLACK LACE PANEL GOWN

Attending a dinner at The Arts Club in 2016, Princess Eugenie looks sleek and sophisticated in a classic black gown with a twist – the lace panelling at the shoulders and waist highlight her curves to perfection. Finishing with a slash of red lipstick, this is the perfect party look.

5. ONE SHOULDER DRESS

From the asymmetric cut to the cool leaf-inspired print, Princess Eugenie’s choice of dress shows that she’s willing to take a risk when it comes to her outfit choices and this one definitely paid off. The warm orange hues echo her hair while the nipped in waist accentuates her figure perfectly.

6. JACQUARD DRESS

Another year at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party and it’s another fabulous look for Princess Eugenie. This Jacquard dress that she chose to wear in June 2017 features a gorgeous, arty abstract print. The brightly coloured playful print is tempered by the Princess’s choice of muted accessories for a grown up look.

7. NAVY SHOULDER CUT OUT DRESS

From the sweetheart neckline and cold shoulder detail to the full skirted dress, we love this vintage-inspired look that Princess Eugenie chose when attending the wedding of Pippa Middleton to James Matthews in May 2017. Eugenie gives a good lesson in choosing your accessories wisely – we love how her cream hat and navy dress are echoed in her shoes, which are brightened with a dash of orange.

8. EMBELLISHED NECKLINE DRESS

Classic black dress or dazzling necklace? Why not wear a dress that does both? Princess Eugenie opted for this slinky column gown with an embellished neckline and clever contrasting panels at the side which create the illusion of a slimmer silhouette while the red detail on her clutch bag matches her lipstick for a gorgeous red carpet look.

9. BRONZE FLARED KNIT DRESS

This short and flippy black and bronze knitted mini dress is a cool evening out look for Princess Eugenie. Adding a black blazer with padded shoulders emphasises the royal’s hourglass figure while all-black accessories keep the look fashion forward for a night celebrating Love Magazine in September 2015.

10. RED DRAPED FRONT DRESS

The source of many of the Princess of Wales best outfits, this stunning red dress from Alexander McQueen looks exquisite on Princess Eugenie. A lesson in how to wear red, the bright colour makes her stand out from the crowd while the fit and clever draping across the bodice create a stunning, grown up look for the then 26-year old princess on a visit to Art Basel in 2016.

11. WHITE COAT AND PINK HAT

When it comes to some of her best outfits, Princess Eugenie isn’t afraid to play with colour and have some fun. Wearing a demure white winter coat to attend church on Christmas Day in 2014 in Sandringham, the princess livens up her otherwise monochrome outfit with a bright pink button hat worn low on her forehead.

12. LEATHER JACKET AND AN LBD

Attending a party for American fashion brand Coach at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in 2015, Princess Eugenie channelled her inner rock chick for the night with a classic combination of an LBD, leather jacket and sky high strappy heels. We love how she’s finished her slightly edgy look with dark, smoky eye makeup and a bright red lip. Rock on, Eugenie.

13. GREEN WOOL CAPE

Not all heroes wear capes but not all Princesses wear coats either. Princess Eugenie updated her usual type of coat with a chic forest green wool cape for an evening of carols at Westminster Abbey in December 2021. The cape is a festive favourite of Eugenie’s, with the royal also wearing it for the Christmas Day walk to church in 2018.

14. ORANGE DRESS

For the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, many of the younger royals chose a hit of dopamine dressing, opting for bright frocks and Princess Eugenie stunned in this orange midi dress. The Princess let her highlighter hued dress do the talking, teaming it with simple black accessories so that it could literally shine.

15. MONOCHROME MIDI DRESS

Attending a dinner for fashion brands Jimmy Choo and Mytheresa.com in May 2017, Princess Eugenie put her most fashionable foot forward in a black midi dress with subtle draped detailing at the hankerchief hem. In keeping with her pared back outfit, the royal opted for natural makeup, creating a sophisticated look overall.

16. FLORAL MINI DRESS

Attending an event during 2017’s Art Basel in Switzerland, Princess Eugenie opted for this stunning floral dress by Erdem. The high neck counteracts the short and flirty hemline and the princess finishes her look with diamond drop earrings. A year later, Eugenie also opted for the same outfit to reveal another dazzing rock – this time in the official photos to celebrate her engagement to Jack Brooksbank.

17. PAINTERLY DRESS

As the director of Swiss art gallery Hauser & Wirth, it’s not a surprise that Princess Eugenie takes outfit inspiration from works of art. This rainbow hued abstract silk dress definitely has a painterly vibe, making it the perfect choice for attending the V&A’s Summer Party in 2017.

18. RED FULL SKIRTED DRESS

There’s no doubt that a vintage-inspired silhouette is super flattering on Princess Eugenie and this gorgeous bright red dress confirms it. With a nipped in waist, box pleated skirt and tuxedo shirt inspired pleats at the bust, this dress looks like it was made for the princess. Teamed with a navy disc hat and matching silk Wilbur & Gussie clutch, it creates a dramatic-yet-patriotic look for Ladies Day at Ascot Racecourse in 2017.

19. NAVY SHIRT DRESS

A crisp cotton shirt dress is a capsule wardrobe essential that can be dressed up or down easily. Princess Eugenie accessorises her to perfection for a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2018 with suede heels and a matching navy blue straw boater by Japanese milliner Misa Harada which features a delicate polka dot net veil and beaded adornments that spell out love. What’s not to love about this look?

20. ONE SHOULDERED DRESS

We love when Princess Eugenie goes for an edgier look for a night out – this semi-sheer one shoulder dress worn over leather trousers definitely has an element of rock chick to it! The bold embroidered floral pattern softens the look slightly and Eugenie keeps accessories to a minimum to keep the focus on her awesome outfit.

21. GREEN LEATHER DRESS

Proving her fashion credentials once more, Princess Eugenie opted for a cool leather mini dress for the Frieze Art Fair in October 2015. The combination of a classic shift dress and timelessly cool leather in a green shade teamed with thick black tights and heeled ankle boots makes a stylish autumnal outfit that can be worn year after year.

22. STRIPED DRESS

Spotted leaving trendy Chiltern Firehouse in July 2017, Princess Eugenie looks stylish in a quirky striped monochrome dress. The apparently demure below the knee length frock featured a thigh high side split, adding a dash of sex appeal alongside bright red heels and a matching bold lipstick. The princess looks casual yet cool after a night at one of the hottest spots in London.

23. GRAPHIC PRINT DRESS

While Royal Ascot has strict dress codes, we love how Princess Eugenie keeps her racecourse style age appropriate with this bold graphic print dress. She cleverly pulls out colours from the pattern to incorporate her accessories, styling her outfit with a dark green hat and pale blue quilted Chanel bag. This outfit is definitely a winner.

24. WIGGLE DETAIL DRESS

A supporter of British fashion brands, Princess Eugenie’s choice of this Roksanda wiggle detail dress is a contemporary update on a classic shape. With a slightly elongated collar and fun wavy waistband in pink and orange, we love Eugenie’s bold fashion choice for a day at Royal Ascot in 2016 and how she’s echoed the pale pink of her dress with a similarly hued hat.

25. COLOUR POP DETAIL

You have to see this dress in profile to truly appreciate the clever colour pop that comes from Princess Eugenie’s yellow button hat, matching a subtle stripe between the pleats of her teal dress. With such a bright outfit, the Princess knows to keep her accessories subtle, opting for a beige handbag and silver Valentino Rockstud court shoes, a footwear favourite for Eugenie.

26. RED COAT

Some of Princess Eugenie’s best looks are when she wears red and the stylish royal knows it – at Royal Ascot in 2014, Eugenie opted for a chic crimson coat, accessorising with a black clutch and heeled sandals, finishing her look with a wide brimmed hat which echoed these colours, perfect for whatever the weather might throw at her.

27. PAINT SPATTER FROCK

Taking inspiration from the art world for another outfit, this paint spatter-inspired shirt dress from American designer Oscar De La Renta is complemented perfectly by Princess Eugenie’s choice of a hot pink button hat, creating a fun yet formal outfit perfect for Easter Sunday service in 2018. Rather than go overboard with more colour pops, Eugenie knows that a single element creates a style statement.

28. SIXTIES SIREN

This pale blue boucle tweed dress coupled with a cream pillbox hat worn on the crown of Princess Eugenie’s head has the royal giving serious Jackie O vibes at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Eugenie updates this vintage-inspired look a modern twist with accessories that don’t draw attention away from the outfit - her favourite Valentino shoes and a geometric bag.

29. FLORAL WRAP DRESS

What better outfit to wear for an event in the gardens of Buckingham Palace than a pretty floral wrap dress? The Princess chose this asymmetric hemmed midi dress from American label Alice+Olivia for a youthful take on this wardrobe favourite when she hosted over 3000 young people receiving their Duke of Edinburgh awards in May 2018. The bold print is pretty without being overwhelming, making it ideal for a late spring event.

30. MATCHING DETAILS

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank get serious couple style points for their subtle coordination efforts. Eugenie picks out each colour from her dress in a different accessory - the red with her shoes, blue with a clutch bag and yellow with the flowers on her hat; Jack has matched his tie to this element of his wife’s look. Couple goals.

31. COBALT BLUE SHIFT DRESS

We love how Princess Eugenie embraces bright colours wholeheartedly and knows how to link colourful elements of her outfit together – this cobalt blue frock and orange hat could look too much but the Princess brings them together with a stylish graphic belt that not only marries this colour combination but also shows off her tiny waist.

32. WEDDING DRESS

We couldn’t talk about Princess Eugenie’s best outfits without revisiting the royal’s stunning wedding dress for her October 2018. Created by British design due Peter Pilotto, the dress featured a low back to deliberately show off a scar on Eugenie’s back, the result of scoliosis surgery she had as a 12 year old. As a patron of the RNOH charity, the Princess wanted to highlight the condition and raise awareness on her big day.