Autumn outfit ideas for women over 50 - to help you enjoy the season in style

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Need inspiration for autumn outfit ideas for women over 50? We have all the advice you could want to put together some winning looks this season that work beautifully for transitional weather.

Whether you are looking to update your autumn capsule wardrobe with a few key basics to transition into the new season, or want to invest in some timeless buys, we have an array of autumn outfit ideas for women over 50 that will help you embrace the coming months in style. Autumn can be a tricky time, as the weather can be quite unreliable, and while it's often not cold enough for a winter coat, it often does require some layering to battle a drop in temperature.

A masterclass in layering and an opportunity for some thicker fabrics, autumn outfit ideas are the first step towards your winter wardrobe, and also deliver the first chance to embrace the latest autumn/winter fashion trends 2023. When it comes to over 50s autumn outfits, while there are no hard and fast rules, you are more likely to want to make use of your existing closet, updating old favourites with more directional cuts and colours for a fresh autumn feel, shunning fast-fashion fads that won't last.

6 Autumn outfit ideas for women over 50

The key is to find styles that will make you feel great. Wardrobe Concierge & Celebrity Stylist Martine Alexander says “Looking stylish in the autumn comes from feeling confident in what you are wearing. I think age is just a number and you can look sensational at every stage of your life, but as we get older our body shape can change which means we need a new rulebook when it comes to dressing.” Martine suggests beginning with a closet review and trying on all your autumn clothes from last year. “Think about whether your figure or lifestyle has changed. Consider why you didn’t wear certain items as much as you should have. Does it make you feel great? If the answer is no consider donating, selling or giving away.”

If you are over 50 and want to look stylish your wardrobe should contain a mix of good quality basics with a few key items that will rejuvenate your look and reflect your personality. Take note of the latest fashion colour trends for 2023 for advice on key shades and shapes that are on-trend. “Introduce new colours” says Martine. “Forest green and plum shades work well as you can wear them with lighter summer neutrals and denim and then add darker shades of black and brown as the weather gets cooler.” Your key investment items should stay in your wardrobe throughout the year. Martine says “A great pair of straight-leg jeans, a classic trench and some lighter-coloured boots will provide the building-blocks to a hardworking wardrobe.”

1. Autumn trouser outfit idea for women over 50

If you are over 50 it’s highly likely that you wore a pair of cargo trousers back in the early '90s when girl-band All Saints made them trendy and cool. However, '90s fashion trends are back and having had a successful summer, they show no sign of going away, anytime soon. The good news is that the newest versions are far more streamlined than the originals with less gathers around the waist and ankle, for a more elongating fit, making them ideal for autumn outfit ideas for women over 50. Utility pockets are appearing on smarter tailored shapes giving the look a grown-up and more elegant vibe. Wondering how to style cargo trousers, pair with a bright sweatshirt and some fun trainers for the perfect laid-back weekend look.

M&S Collection Cargo Pleated Wide Leg Trousers View at M&S RRP: £45 / $77.99 | Available in UK sizes 6-24, and 3 different leg-lengths these versatile trousers are universally flattering. The subtle side pockets give a nod to the trend, without being to trend-heavy and will help to ensure a streamlined finish. Oliver Bonas Drop Shoulder Sweatshirt View at Oliver Bonas RRP: £45 / $66 | Ideal for wearing over tees or bundled under a winter coat when it gets cold, the hot pink shade will cheer up the dullest of days. Made from 83% Better Cotton and 17% polyester it can be tucked into waistbands or left untucked over hips. Jigsaw Portland Vintage Classic Trainer View at RRP: £135 / $170 | Add some personality to your capsule wardrobe for women over 50 with these retro trainers. The clashing pink and red suede will uplift any outfit, providing a youthful edge, great if you want to look trendy but feel comfortable too.

2. Autumn trench coat outfit idea for women over 50

When it comes to outerwear the iconic trench coat transcends all others. If your budget doesn’t stretch to the classic Burberry trench coat you do not need to worry, there are options available for every budget. Go for an oversized design if you want a casual look that’s great for layering over chunky knitwear or opt for a more fitted silhouette for a neater look. Details like shoulder epaulettes and slanted side pockets will lengthen curves and you can wear your trench tightly belted to accentuate your waist or tie the belt at the back for a more laidback aesthetic. An excellent autumn outfit idea for women over 50, you can throw a trench coat over anything from a casual tracksuit to a formal evening gown and it will do the job. Keep your accessories to a tonal shade or add a pop of colour with a silky scarf.

Albaray Belted Trench Coat View at Albaray RRP: £165 (UK only) | Crafted from crisp responsibly-sourced organic cotton this fully lined trench coat has all the style details you would expect to see on a more expensive designer version. Machine washable, this classic design is well worth investing in. Boden Tilda Canvas Tote Bag View at Boden RRP: £65 / $90 | Tapping into the autumn/winter handbag trends for 2023, this tote is perfect for carrying in the crook of your arm and roomy enough for holding shopping or essentials for a day out. Available in a variety of designs, it will add a stylish element any look. M&S Per Una Suede Block Heel Knee High Boots View at M&S RRP: £125 / $219 | Already taking social media by storm these boots tick all the style boxes and are versatile and practical too. Knee-high boots work well with the best skinny jeans or under maxi dresses for a bohemian feel. With a stain-resistant finish, they're easier to care for.

3. AUTUMN DRESS OUTFIT idea for women over 50

Did you live in a floaty sundress when the weather was hot? A flattering midi-dress is one of the best dresses for women over 50 you need to invest in, stat. Wearable with a variety of footwear options from chunky loafers to high-heeled boots, printed dresses can provide a focal point for your autumn wardrobe. Pick out the colours in the print and look out for accessories or jackets in the same shades, to create a cohesive ensemble. V-necklines will flatter fuller busts, while darker based prints feel automatically more autumnal. A dark floral frock will tap into this season's autumn/winter dress trends too.

Phase Eight Kindra Floral Pleated Midi Dress View at Phase Eight RRP: £139 / $250 | Available up to a size UK 26, this feminine style is one of the best plus sized dresses, with flattering chiffon sleeves that will cover your arms in semi-sheer fabric. It has a ruched-front detail ideal for adding volume to a smaller bust and the skirt flares gently over the hips. Also available in petite sizes UK 6-18. Anthropologie Vintage Ribbed Hoop Earrings View at Anthropologie RRP: £42 / $54 | Make a statement in these 14k gold plated earrings that have a distinctly '80s vibe. Tapping into the jewellery trends for 2023, they will add a glamorous element to a day-time look transforming a plain outfit into something special. Shoe The Bear Vega Bootie View at Shoe the Bear RRP: £149.95 / $179.95 | These short boots, from Danish brand Shoe The Bear, are elegant and will look great worn with either bare legs or tights. Made from suede that is responsibly produced using less energy. Also available in fiery red for a pop of colour.

4. AUTUMN JUMPSUIT OUTFIT idea for women over 50

Flattering jumpsuits come in a variety of designs and fabrics and have all the easy-to-wear benefits of a dress. Corduroy is a key fabric trend for autumn/winter and if you are looking for a smart casual outfit idea, go for a more relaxed boilersuit in a stretch fabric that will retain its shape. Roll up the sleeves and ankles to dress down or wear with a bold statement necklace and heels for a night out. To lengthen your silhouette, try a V-neck cut as this draws the eye down the body. To create a narrower bottom half, avoid patch pockets at the hips for a more streamlined shape. Throw over a patterned cardigan when it’s not quite cold enough for a coat and keep all your essential in any of the best crossbody bags.

Aspiga Utility Stretch Corduroy Jumpsuit View at Aspiga RRP: £190 / $294 | This jumpsuit is ideal for an autumn outfit for women over 50. The added stretch makes it comfortable to wear from AM to PM, while the flattering zip front and straight leg design create an item you will reach for time and time again. Made from responsibly sourced cotton, it’s environmentally friendly too. Next Crochet Cardigan View at Next RRP: £42 / $64 | Guaranteed to start a conversation this abstract patterned cardigan will boost your basics and spark lots of smart casual wardrobe ideas. The flattering edge-to-edge design is great for wearing loose and can also be cinched in with a contrasting leather belt for a more curvaceous silhouette. Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag View at Uniqlo RRP: £14.90 / $19.90 | The mini bag with the not-so-mini capacity returns this season in a muted rust shade of textured corduroy. This Uniqlo bag has become quite the iconic piece and perfectly marries function and fashion, proving a popular and practical buy for women of all ages. We love the texture too.

5. AUTUMN SHIRT OUTFIT ideas for women over 50

If you want to make a style statement that epitomises the changing season, choose a printed shirt that combines autumn’s muted colours with a leafy print. A busy colour combination will give you multiple options for your bottom half. Wear tucked into your best straight leg jeans or style loose over a fitted pencil skirt, adding a contrast belt to define your waistline. Try wearing your blouse completely unbuttoned over a simple camisole as an alternative to a lightweight jacket.

Joules Kalina Shirt View at Joules RRP: £59.95 / $77.95 | This distinctive print has been intricately hand-drawn. The cuffs are trimmed with a frill which gives the shirt a feminine twist. Layer it under a sleeveless knit for a relaxed look or add a navy blazer to elevate it for smarter occasions. Agolde Riley Straight Leg Jeans View at Agolde RRP: £240 / $218 | When looking for best jeans for woman over 50 it’s a wise idea to invest in a classic straight leg style with a small amount of stretch, giving you structure and support without compromising on comfort. Choose a darker blue wash for a figure flattering silhouette. FatFace Zara Block Heel Chelsea Boots View at FatFace RRP: £98 / $152 | These pull-on Chelsea boots have a block heel making them sturdy, stable and practical for everyday wear but are also slimline and elegant enough to wear with skirts and dresses too. Also available in black.

6. AUTUMN KNIT OUTFIT ideas for women over 50

Knitted vests (otherwise known as tank tops or sleeveless jumpers) are the perfect answer to autumn outfits for women over 50 as they're ideal for changeable weather. They can be worn alone with bare arms or layered over a cotton shirt or long-sleeved jumper as the temperature drops. Add a blazer over the top for the office. Knitted vests will also look great over a floaty maxi dress, allowing you to wear your lighter summer styles into the autumn. High necked cuts will create a stronger shoulder line, a great choice if you are looking to balance out a pear-shaped figure, whereas V-necklines will flatter top-heavy figures.

Massimo Dutti Mouliné Knit Vest View at Massimo Dutti RRP: £59.95 / $99.90 | Made from 100% cotton mouliné yarn (that gives it a marled two-tone appearance) this knit will provide a lighter layer for wearing alone or over a shirt. The shoulders are wide enough to cover the tops of your arms. Can be half-tucked to create more shape at the waist. M&S Autograph Herringbone Wide Leg Trousers View at M&S RRP: £89 / $155 | There’s never been a better time to go grey as this neutral shade is one of the key colours to be seen this autumn. These contemporary cut trousers are lined and made from a wool blend fabric. The high-waisted design will elongate your legs making you appear taller. J Crew Winona Penny Loafers J.Crew RRP: £255 / $228 | The best loafers are a classic style that will never go out of date. With their chunky lug sole this pair will be a practical addition to your shoe collection. Try wearing them with brightly coloured socks and cuffed jeans for a fun casual alternative, that feels particularly directional for the season ahead.

What should women over 50 wear in the autumn? As the temperature drops you should start to introduce thicker, warmer fabrics into your wardrobe that will keep you warm while still looking stylish. If you suffer from hot flushes opt for fabrics made from natural fibres like cotton or wool and wear layers rather than one heavy item, making it easier to cool down if necessary. Look out for more muted shades of your favourite colours. If you like to wear hot pinks in the summer, look out for richer berry tones and swop jade for a darker forest green shade.