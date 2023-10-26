The trainer brand Princess Eugenie loves that Kate Middleton doesn’t wear - and we need a pair right now!

There's a trainer brand Princess Eugenie loves that the Princess of Wales doesn’t appear to wear and it's a true classic.

As a non-working royal Princess Eugenie isn’t seen at public occasions as the likes of Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales but it also means she has a little more freedom when it comes to her day-to-day wardrobe choices. She's often gone for slightly more casual options like the cosy fair-isle scarf and bobble hat we saw in her birthday tribute to Princess Beatrice this year. And when it comes to her footwear, her Instagram has also showcased her love of one particular brand of trainers we’ve never seen worn by Kate - at least not recently!

Back in September Princess Eugenie shared a special tribute to her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth on the first anniversary of her passing. The picture she posted featured her and Queen Elizabeth sitting side-by-side on a bench and Princess Eugenie’s converse are visible.

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) A photo posted by on

She paired them with straight leg dark-wash jeans and a casual V-neck T-shirt for an off-duty chic look. The converse appear to be the iconic £54.99 low canvas trainer design from the brand with the distinctive rubber soles with black and red stripes. Princess Eugenie looks to have gone for the white canvas option which worked perfectly with her very neutral outfit.

They are also incredibly versatile in this colourway and one of the best white trainers for adding a slightly sporty or preppy feel to an outfit. They’d look just as beautiful with your best wide leg jeans as they would with a midi or mini dress and you can easily dress down a more formal look with a pair of these trainers.

Anyone who loves Princess Eugenie’s converse but isn’t so convinced about the bright white colour might also be tempted to check out the many other colourways available in this design or even the high top version for a more statement look.

Converse at Office All Star Low Trainers White Visit Site RRP: £54.99 | A pair of converse is a wardrobe staple for so many people and these classic low trainers in white canvas are a great option. Princess Eugenie's converse appear to be this wearable style and you can easily pair them with casual looks or use them to dress down more formal outfits. Converse at Asos Chuck '70 in Cream Visit Site RRP: £60 | If you'd prefer a more warm cream tone then these Chuck '70 shoes are a perfect choice. They are slightly different to the classic low design with a bigger toe section and higher rubber sole. However they still feature many of the same iconic Converse design elements we all know and love. Converse at Office All Star Hi Trainers in White Visit Site RRP: £59.99 |Princess Eugenie's low trainers might be her converse shoes of choice but many people might prefer the high top versions. They have the same canvas upper and look particularly great with ankle-grazer trousers and jeans and also add an athletic edge to dresses.

The Chuck ‘70 trainers which have a slightly different toe section and higher sole also come in a warmer cream which would look great with ecru and off-white jumpers and trousers this autumn/winter. Whatever design and colour people prefer, it’s interesting to learn via this special photo that Princess Eugenie is apparently a fan and seems to wear her converse when she spends time with family away from the public eye.

Princess Eugenie’s converse also appeared in another photo last year which she shared for Valentine’s Day. Standing on a path covered in stunning pink blossom with her husband Jack Brooksbank, the royal opted to pair her converse with black joggers and a statement T-shirt for an even more casual look.

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) A photo posted by on

As classic as they are, her trainers aren’t frequently seen being worn by her fellow royals, though. When it comes to Kate’s white trainers, her favourite brand for more day-to-day ones is Superga and she's not been pictured in public wearing converse. Fans have seen her step out in her £65 Superga 2750 White Canvas Cotu Classics many times in recent years. And whilst they are definitely different from Princess Eugenie’s converse it seems that for daywear that doesn’t involve sports, canvas is their shared trainer material of choice.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

2750 Cotu Classic trainer | £65 at Superga The Princess of Wales' iconic plimsolls are also available in so many other options, ranging from neutrals to pastel and deep tones. They have a breathable canvas upper, embossed eyelets and a gum sole.

Before the weather gets colder and wetter and winter takes hold, white trainers remain a great choice for different outfits and it’s well worth having a pair in your wardrobe as a staple ready for spring/summer too. Princess Eugenie’s converse might well end up getting another appearance on her Instagram in the coming months and years.