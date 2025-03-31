Victoria Beckham rarely ditches her heels, but when she does adidas is her go-to – we've found similar trainers in the Amazon Spring Sale
Shop similar white trainer styles from as little as £30
Known for her love of high heels, Victoria Beckham rarely opts for casual footwear. However, during Fashion Week in February 2017, she made an exception, embracing trainers without compromising on her signature style.
Beckham wore Adidas Superstar Vintage trainers featuring the classic black stripes, and she paired them with the chicest long black tailored coat, black wide leg trousers and a crisp white shirt peeking through, showing how the best white trainers can work seamlessly with almost any outfit, including smart tailored pieces.
Not only did Beckham wear these adidas trainers back in 2017, but on another occasion in 2016 she was spotted also wearing the iconic adidas Stan Smiths, another coveted trainer style by the brand.
Whilst browsing through the Amazon Spring Sale, I stumbled across similar trainers to the Superstar 80s, which look extremely alike for just over £30. They have the same retro design, and although they are different variations from hers, they could easily fool you for the exact ones, and they are discounted too.
Shop The Trainers & The Look
match
These trainers will work perfectly with both laid-back denim looks as well as smart-casual attire. They feature a rubber outsole for extra support and a tennis-inspired design that gives them a sporty-chic feel.
If you're a fan of this design but black and white isn't your go-to colour choice, opt for the lighter shade which features silver-tone stripes. Pair with your favourite barrel leg jeans and one of the best trench coats for an elevated daytime look.
Recently our team wrote an adidas Stan Smith review detailing the versatility of this design. It's another style that Victoria Beckham favours, and it also looks similar to the adidas Superstar's that she wore in 2017.
If you're looking for lighter outerwear pieces to add to your spring capsule wardrobe, a long blazer is a practical option. Style over floaty blouses, maxi dresses or your favourite denim pieces.
These black trousers feature a wide leg with a cropped length for a loose, floaty feel. They also have an elasticated waistband and added stretch to ensure you are comfortable all day long.
Not only are these trainers a standout shoe, but the way she's styled them serves as the ultimate inspiration for when trying to integrate trainers into your smart-casual outfits. Take notes from Beckham and team your favourite pair with wide leg or tapered tailored trousers, finish off the look with a loose linen or cotton shirt. This way, you instantly have an outfit you could either wear to the office or for an evening out with friends and the plus side is that your feet will stay comfortable all day long.
However, with the Amazon Spring Sale ending today we suggest you snap up this deal before the discount ends tonight. Shop other discounted fashion finds too, from the best handbags on Amazon to the best jeans.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Let me introduce Floks' cooling mattress topper - it's the best natural bedding I've tested
The Floks Wool Mattress Topper is a natural, cooling, luxury mattress topper that suits sensitive skins, hot sleepers, and much more. It's a dream to sleep on.
By Laura Honey Published
-
Kate Middleton's Mother's Day post has poignant detail that's easy to miss as Princess steps away from tradition
The Princess of Wales shared a video for Mother's Day this year and it included a detail that reminded us of a pivotal moment for her
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow’s classic pinstripe pyjamas will keep you cool and comfortable on warm nights
Chic and comfortable? Her stylish pyjama set is our new go-to
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Pistachio green is the pastel to wear in 2025 – do it with white shoes like Amanda Holden
The soft green shade is perfect for spring
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I've never bought jeans on Amazon before, but this £30 pair really impressed me
The Belle Poque high-waisted jeans are currently reduced in the Amazon spring sale
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Trinny Woodall's easy styling tricks are helping us get the quiet luxury look on a budget
You don't need to break the bank to get a high-end look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We're shopping belted wrap cardigans like Gwyneth Paltrow's this spring - the high street has plenty
The trendy knitwear staple is equal parts chic and cosy for changeable spring weather
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Katie Holmes broke an unspoken fashion rule in tights and mules - her shoes are available for less than £100 on Amazon
The statement gold kitten heels are a surprisingly versatile spring staple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I've tried a lot of trainers, but adidas Stan Smith is the one style I always come back to
They're the ones I recommend to friends
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Is there such a thing as too much layering? Trinny Woodall shares tips for building up chic spring outfits
Layering is an important trick to add warmth and texture at this time of year
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published