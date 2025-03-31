Victoria Beckham rarely ditches her heels, but when she does adidas is her go-to – we've found similar trainers in the Amazon Spring Sale

Known for her love of high heels, Victoria Beckham rarely opts for casual footwear. However, during Fashion Week in February 2017, she made an exception, embracing trainers without compromising on her signature style.

Beckham wore Adidas Superstar Vintage trainers featuring the classic black stripes, and she paired them with the chicest long black tailored coat, black wide leg trousers and a crisp white shirt peeking through, showing how the best white trainers can work seamlessly with almost any outfit, including smart tailored pieces.

Not only did Beckham wear these adidas trainers back in 2017, but on another occasion in 2016 she was spotted also wearing the iconic adidas Stan Smiths, another coveted trainer style by the brand.

Whilst browsing through the Amazon Spring Sale, I stumbled across similar trainers to the Superstar 80s, which look extremely alike for just over £30. They have the same retro design, and although they are different variations from hers, they could easily fool you for the exact ones, and they are discounted too.

Not only are these trainers a standout shoe, but the way she's styled them serves as the ultimate inspiration for when trying to integrate trainers into your smart-casual outfits. Take notes from Beckham and team your favourite pair with wide leg or tapered tailored trousers, finish off the look with a loose linen or cotton shirt. This way, you instantly have an outfit you could either wear to the office or for an evening out with friends and the plus side is that your feet will stay comfortable all day long.

