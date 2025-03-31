Victoria Beckham rarely ditches her heels, but when she does adidas is her go-to – we've found similar trainers in the Amazon Spring Sale

Known for her love of high heels, Victoria Beckham rarely opts for casual footwear. However, during Fashion Week in February 2017, she made an exception, embracing trainers without compromising on her signature style.

Beckham wore Adidas Superstar Vintage trainers featuring the classic black stripes, and she paired them with the chicest long black tailored coat, black wide leg trousers and a crisp white shirt peeking through, showing how the best white trainers can work seamlessly with almost any outfit, including smart tailored pieces.

Not only did Beckham wear these adidas trainers back in 2017, but on another occasion in 2016 she was spotted also wearing the iconic adidas Stan Smiths, another coveted trainer style by the brand.

Whilst browsing through the Amazon Spring Sale, I stumbled across similar trainers to the Superstar 80s, which look extremely alike for just over £30. They have the same retro design, and although they are different variations from hers, they could easily fool you for the exact ones, and they are discounted too.

Image of Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The Trainers & The Look

Image of white trainersmatch
adidas Women's Grand Td Lifestyle Court Casual Shoes

These trainers will work perfectly with both laid-back denim looks as well as smart-casual attire. They feature a rubber outsole for extra support and a tennis-inspired design that gives them a sporty-chic feel.

Image of adidas white and silver trainers
adidas Women's Grand Td Lifestyle Court Casual Shoes

If you're a fan of this design but black and white isn't your go-to colour choice, opt for the lighter shade which features silver-tone stripes. Pair with your favourite barrel leg jeans and one of the best trench coats for an elevated daytime look.

Image of adidas white trainers
adidas Women's Stan Smith Trainers

Recently our team wrote an adidas Stan Smith review detailing the versatility of this design. It's another style that Victoria Beckham favours, and it also looks similar to the adidas Superstar's that she wore in 2017.

Image of black blazer
Zara Long Blazer with Shoulder Pads

If you're looking for lighter outerwear pieces to add to your spring capsule wardrobe, a long blazer is a practical option. Style over floaty blouses, maxi dresses or your favourite denim pieces.

Image of black baggy trousers
M&S Plisse Wide Leg Cropped Trousers

These black trousers feature a wide leg with a cropped length for a loose, floaty feel. They also have an elasticated waistband and added stretch to ensure you are comfortable all day long.

Image of white shirt
COS Puff Sleeve Blouse

Investing in good quality blouses and shirts is a must during the spring/summer months. The puff sleeves of this white blouse offer an original edge to this classic design that is simply irresistible.

Not only are these trainers a standout shoe, but the way she's styled them serves as the ultimate inspiration for when trying to integrate trainers into your smart-casual outfits. Take notes from Beckham and team your favourite pair with wide leg or tapered tailored trousers, finish off the look with a loose linen or cotton shirt. This way, you instantly have an outfit you could either wear to the office or for an evening out with friends and the plus side is that your feet will stay comfortable all day long.

However, with the Amazon Spring Sale ending today we suggest you snap up this deal before the discount ends tonight. Shop other discounted fashion finds too, from the best handbags on Amazon to the best jeans.

Victoria Beckham wearing Stan Smiths in 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)
