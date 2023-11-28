Prince William’s go-to dish to ‘impress’ Kate Middleton was part of special royal childhood tradition
Prince William's go-to dish he used to make for Kate in the early days was a teatime classic for the royal children growing up
Prince William’s go-to dish to “impress” Kate in the early days of their romance was also part of a special childhood tradition.
Whilst we might be used to seeing the Royal Family excel at everything from sports to speaking multiple languages, Prince William has always been open about his somewhat limited culinary skills. In the Prince and Princess of Wales’s engagement interview they reflected on how there were often moments of "angst" when he attempted to make complicated meals for her at university.
However, Prince William’s go-to dish to really “impress” Kate is something that is part of a special childhood tradition. His cousin Princess Eugenie recently explained that the same pasta-based dish is something that the royal children used to enjoy whilst the adults ate “grown-up tea” instead.
Sharing several food-based revelations during an appearance on Jessie and Lennie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, Princess Eugenie got candid about the divide between adults and children when it came to what they ate. According to her, Spaghetti Bolognese was the kind of dish the little ones would often tuck into.
“Tea was at five - only ever around like 45 minutes so you couldn’t go stir crazy and then we go running everywhere afterwards like crazy people,” she explained, before confirming it was served everyday and being asked what was on the menu.
“Well it was children’s tea as well as grown-up tea,” Princess Eugenie said. “So like for the kids it was, I don’t know, Spaghetti Bolognese - that was like kids’ tea when we were growing up and then grown-up tea was like sandwiches, little cakes.”
The King’s niece went on to share that she’s kept the 5pm teatime going as it’s a “tradition from growing up for my family and all the generations have had tea”.
Whilst she might not have mentioned Prince William specifically, this final remark does suggest that he had a similar experience. Her reference to the kids “running everywhere” could also be referencing experiences when all the late Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren were together, not just her and Princess Beatrice.
Either way, Spaghetti Bolognese went on to become Prince William’s go-to dish to “impress” Kate. She shared this with baking icon Dame Mary Berry when the couple appeared on her A Very Berry Christmas special in 2019.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The Making of a Royal Romance by Katie Nicholl | £8.92 at Amazon
Published in 2011, this provides a fascinating insight into the lives of Prince William and Kate. It reflects back on her childhood, her close family and her romance with the future King. The book goes up to the preparations for the couple's fairytale wedding and also focuses on their life in Wales together.
Asked whether the Prince of Wales ever cooked for her, she replied, “He sometimes does, actually. He’s very good at breakfast. In our university days he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like Bolognese sauce.”
He certainly seems to have made an impression with his Spaghetti Bolognese as Kate still fondly remembers him making it for her. When it comes to the royal children’s teatime classic, though, Prince William’s verdict is that his version is not necessarily the tastiest even if it still holds a special place in Kate’s heart.
The Prince of Wales shared his recipe for Spaghetti Bolognese in the foreword of a cookbook, A Taste of Home. This was released to mark the 40 year anniversary of The Passage which provides support to people who are homeless to help them transform their lives.
He described a particular visit where he was helping to cut vegetables in the kitchen, writing, “On that occasion I ‘made’ a Spaghetti Bolognese (recipe on page 101). The dish smelt amazing – probably because I didn't cook it.”
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
32 of the best Prince Harry quotes, from happy childhood memories to controversial lines from Spare
Prince Harry has shared many candid, illuminating and relatable quotes over the years
By Jack Slater Published
-
What book is A Haunting in Venice based on, who's the killer in the new Poirot movie and is the ending different to the Agatha Christie novel?
If you’re wondering what A Haunting in Venice is based on you’re probably not alone as the new Poirot film delivers plenty of suspense
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Eugenie (and her stunning Chanel bag) join the most iconic group of people for the best social media post of the year
How do we get an invite to join this group of friends?
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince William given opportunity to swap being royal for rockstar life with iconic offer from Ronnie Wood
Could a career change be in store for the Prince of Wales?
By Jack Slater Published
-
The sweet Christmas tradition Harry and William will continue for a seriously heart-warming reason
Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly set to continue a special Christmas tradition with their children in mind
By Jack Slater Published
-
The huge difference between King Charles and Prince William revealed – and how it’ll shape their reigns
A new royal book claims there’s a huge difference between Prince William and King Charles
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton's cosy kitchen features a gorgeous cream KitchenAid and now's your opportunity to buy one
Kate Middleton's KitchenAid appeared in a special video last year and there's never been a better time to treat yourself or a loved one
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Eugenie looks oh-so-chic in bargain high-street flats and Chanel tweed jacket
Princess Eugenie's flats are one of the most versatile accessories we've seen from her and they looked stunning with her luxury blazer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The Veja sale now includes Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s favourite trainers and we’re adding to our shoe collection
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's trainers are both in the Veja sale this Black Friday and we can see why they love these chic staples
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Kate are the ‘equal partners’ Diana always wanted to be with Charles
A royal expert has praised the Prince and Princess of Wales for being “equal partners”
By Jack Slater Published