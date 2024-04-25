Princess Beatrice's majorly bold frock is the epitome of spring sophistication - and follows her Granny's fashion rule

Princess Beatrice’s floral dress was the epitome of spring sophistication and it upheld Queen Elizabeth’s fashion rule.

The late Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren have often spoken about what an inspirational figure she was in their lives with everything from her sense of duty to her brilliant wit. However, it was Her Majesty’s fashion preferences that seemed to have influenced Princess Beatrice at her latest appearance. Florals are a key part of many people’s spring capsule wardrobe and she went all out in a ditzy floral print dress in a range of bold shades, ranging from red to bubblegum pink.

Princess Beatrice was attending a special event celebrating the success of her friend Gabriela Peacock’s best-selling book, 2 Weeks to a Young You” and the relaunch of her Longevity Range. The ME+EM dress she chose couldn’t have been a more fun choice with its fabulous pattern.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gabriela Peacock)

The dress featured ruched short sleeves which Princess Beatrice had pulled up to create more of a puffed look to them, as well as a contrasting white collar leading into lace trimming down the front. This sweet detail was echoed on the ends of the sleeves and along the bottom hem of Princess Beatrice’s floral dress, whilst the matching tie waist belt accentuated her silhouette in such a flattering way.

Shop Floral Dresses For Spring

Nobody's Child Bonnie Midi Dress View at Nobody's Child RRP: £55 | Crafted from responsible black viscose, this dress is covered in a vibrant pattern of wildflowers that is sure to make a statement at any occasion. The puff sleeves and midi length are beautiful and this would look amazing with sandals in the summer or trainers and a jacket on cooler days. Phase Eight Velma Cotton Dress View at Phase Eight RRP: £119 | If you want your dresses to be a little shorter when the warmer weather arrives, then this 100% cotton design is perfect. It has a fabulous watercolour floral print, with flattering short sleeves, a tie waist belt and a classic collar with a button down fastening. French Connection Floral Dress View at M&S RRP: £85 | With its pretty floral print, this shift dress is a great option for both casual days and special occasions. It has a regular fit, v-neckline and short flutter sleeves, as well as a matching belt to cinch in your waist. The midi length is lovely and so easy to wear too.

Keeping her auburn tresses loose in a side-swept hairstyle that she often favours, the King’s niece finished off her look with a pair of burgundy velvet Jimmy Choo heels. This contrast, not only of colours but textures, had real impact and made this a transitional seasonal outfit, mid-way between the strappy dresses popular in summer and the rich jewel tones and velvets of winter. As with many floral dresses, Princess Beatrice’s outfit would also have looked just as beautiful styled more casually with a pair of white trainers and a simple denim jacket.

The bright colours immediately drew the eye and Queen Elizabeth was also a fan of bright colours like those seen in her granddaughter’s floral dress. But this wasn’t the only way the ME+EM outfit followed her fashion rules. Princess Beatrice’s floral dress fell perfectly to her knees which gave the whole look an air of modesty.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gabriela Peacock)

During the Queen’s 70 year reign it was widely reported that she liked dresses to be cut either on the knee or just below. This doesn’t seem to have been protocol, but a preference and it was one that looked to have been taken on board by her fellow royals. Many fans might not have thought much of it, but you rarely - if ever - see royal women wearing dresses that fall above their knees.

According to the Daily Mail, couturier Stewart Parvin previously alleged that Queen Elizabeth’s dresses also had a couple of little weights sewn in the hems to avoid any potential mishaps and preserve her modesty on breezy days. Princess Beatrice’s latest look abided by her beloved "Granny's" preferred length and it seems she’s a fan of this more demure design detail too, even outside of royal occasions where the dress code isn’t formal.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Queen’s other fashion rules are said to have included steering clear of bright coloured nail polish and always wearing tights. The nail polish rule in particular is one that we’ve seen broken several times over the years, often by Duchess Sophie who loves red and coral shades, but also by the Princess of Wales who wore red polish at the Easter Sunday Service in 2023.