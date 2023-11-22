Princess Eugenie reveals the harsh drawback of being royal that caused her 'issues' with appearance
Princess Eugenie revealed the harsh drawback of being a member of the Royal Family as she reveals her struggles with public criticism
Princess Eugenie revealed the harsh drawbacks of being a member of the Royal Family as she opened up on a recent podcast.
On November 22nd, 2023, Princess Eugenie appeared on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware. The Princess showcased her down-to-earth personality as she opened up about a variety of topics, ranging from her favourite packet of Walkers crisps (prawn cocktail), to the pivotal role she plays in the extended Royal Family.
Speaking about having to look perfectly presented for fear of being criticised wherever she goes, Eugenie said, "I think that definitely has caused a couple of issues around my relationship with having to look a certain way because it's always like 'oh that's not a nice outfit ' or 'oh, she looked terrible there' I guess everybody has that if you’re in the public eye."
She then spoke about why it's particularly challenging being in the Royal Family as she has grown up in the spotlight. "I guess within our family, it happens at that perfect age where you’re, you know, 13 years old and you’ve got that dorky bowl haircut and you’re a bit chubby and, you know, all the boys are bullying you and all that kind of stuff. It's when all you need is reassurance that you're going in the right direction, and you get the opposite."
The Princess added that she has found a lot of peace living abroad because of the increase in privacy. "Which is why Portugal is the dream as I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on top of my head and not care, no one cares," she said.
A post shared by Table Manners Podcast (@tablemannerspodcast)
A photo posted by on
The Princess also spoke about her struggles with her weight, particularly because of the expectations that women should immediately shed weight after giving birth.
"On the post-baby body thing, I find it really hard to shake the baby weight and society dictates that you have to shake your baby weight and all of that stuff. Jack gets really bad migraines so he's gluten and dairy-free," she explained that ditching those foods from his diet has really helped him so she supports him by also matching her husband's diet. She revealed she ate a lot of dairy while breastfeeding but has now stopped now that she's no longer breastfeeding her baby, Ernie.
Spare by Prince Harry | £14 at Amazon
Reflecting upon his experience of life as a member of the Royal Family, Prince Harry gives fascinating insights and revelations all in his own words. This best-seller reflects upon everything from the loss of Princess Diana to Prince Harry's love story with Meghan Markle.
The Princess also spoke about learning about how to be a good listener from her family. "My favourite kind of dinner or small talk moment is listening to them - one mouth, two ears type of thing - ask questions," she said.
She also said that she was taught to be reserved about what she shared. "I definitely want to keep things to myself. The world doesn’t need to know everything about us … also the way we’ve been brought up is to just not – we don’t overshare," she said.
When asked about how the Royal Family is modernising, the princess said, "Well, I think with each change of monarch it's less about modernising and more about becoming one with what the monarch believes in. And I think my uncle [the King] and my cousin [Prince William] are amazing examples for the future. And the way they've been brought up and what they believe in, it's not like they're thinking 'oh God, we've got to modernise,' it's just their belief systems are what the world believes in, and that couldn't be better."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
One of Princess Diana's most iconic beauty products has a huge discount right now
One of Princess Diana's most iconic beauty products is currently on sale ahead of Black Friday - and we're loving this discount!
By Laura Harman Published
-
5 things you need to know before buying a red light therapy tool
In the market for a red light therapy device? Our Beauty Editor has a few pearls of wisdom to share on what makes a great anti-ageing tool before you make the splurge
By Stephanie Maylor Published
-
The trainer brand Princess Eugenie loves that Kate Middleton doesn’t wear - and we need a pair right now!
Princess Eugenie's shared several pictures that revealed her love for this iconic trainer brand though we've not seen Kate wear them
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Eugenie finds this the 'most stressful thing in the world' amid fears of getting trolled
Princess Eugenie has revealed the fear she feels about taking the plunge with this common activity - and it's heartbreaking
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie could be called to play bigger roles amid 'emergency meetings' for the Royal Family
It's claimed that Princess Beatrice and Eugenie could be set to take on more responsibility within The Firm
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Princess Eugenie’s wedding tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s special place gets close-up in new video
Princess Eugenie’s wedding tribute could be seen as a special nod to Queen Elizabeth and it featured in her and Jack's anniversary video
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Eugenie’s new picture of sons August and Ernest at the beach is the sweetest thing we’ve seen all day!
Princess Eugenie’s new picture of her sons came at the end of a video celebrating her and Jack Brooksbank's fifth wedding anniversary
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The Royal Family’s ‘number one relationship rule’ that Princess Eugenie, Prince William have ‘embraced’ with open arms
The Royal Family's 'number one rule' for romance came after 'radical' change in recent years, according to an expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
This royal pair have been praised for embracing ‘imperfections’ – and we totally love how they turned criticism into a charitable act
The royal siblings often fly under the radar compared to more senior members
By Jack Slater Published
-
The £1.5million gift the Queen once gave to two of her grandkids - but they didn't even get to use it
The late Queen Elizabeth II once gave two of her granddaughters a pricey gift
By Caitlin Elliott Published