Princess Eugenie looks oh-so-chic in bargain high-street flats and Chanel tweed jacket
Princess Eugenie's flats are one of the most versatile accessories we've seen from her and they looked stunning with her luxury blazer
Princess Eugenie looked oh-so-chic in a pair of bargain high-street flats and a statement Chanel tweed jacket in Abu Dhabi.
Princess Eugenie’s latest look combined a traditional tweed Chanel blazer with some high-street slingbacks that just got even more affordable as the fashion Black Friday deals continue to attract attention. The King’s niece, who works at Hauser & Wirth art gallery, attended the annual Abu Dhabi Art exhibition and her outfit couldn’t have been more elegant. Taking to Instagram the founder and creator of Canvas Gallery, Sameera Raja shared a picture of Princess Eugenie at the exhibition wearing a gorgeous Chanel tweed blazer.
Blazers are a royal staple - especially for Princess Eugenie’s cousin-in-law Kate Middleton, whose Reiss Blazer is currently reduced in the Reiss Black Friday sale. She’s not the only one to have an outfit staple suddenly become more affordable, though, as Princess Eugenie’s flats are even more of a bargain at the moment.
Layering her statement navy, red and white tweed blazer with a floaty black shirt dress, Princess Eugenie finished off her look with a pair of Dune London slingback pumps.
SHOP PRINCESS EUGENIE'S FLATS
RRP: £68
was £85 | Princess Eugenie's slingbacks are currently reduced in the Black Friday sales and they're a beautiful addition to any shoe collection. The low-block heel and gold-toned buckle strap make these an easy-to-wear and chic choice.
RRP: £68
Was £85 | If you love Princess Eugenie's slingbacks then Dune also have them in this lovely ecru colourway. Also reduced in the sale, this light shade is also incredibly versatile when it comes to pairing these with your favourite outfits.
Named the “Hopeful”, these slingbacks have a very low block heel that makes them effortless to wear day-to-day on the go. The pointed toe helps to elongate Princess Eugenie’s silhouette and the unique gold-toned ‘D’ trim across the front adds a touch of understated glamour. Princess Eugenie’s flats worked perfectly with her black dress and their classic style meant the contrasting tones and texture of her jacket could remain the focus of this look.
Black slingbacks can work with everything from a more formal shirt dress like Princess Eugenie’s to a pair of jeans and a T-shirt, depending on whether you want to dress them up or down. Her particular pair were originally priced at £85 but thanks to the current discounts, you can now pick up a pair of these for a very tempting £68.
Dune also makes them in an equally versatile ecru shade and they have a whole host of other black slingbacks in the sale that give a similar feel to an outfit too. As a non-working royal, Princess Eugenie doesn’t undertake engagements, so she has a little more freedom to dress casually and mix-and-match formal and low-key pieces, like the Converse trainers she loves.
On this occasion she kept her hair loose around her shoulders and went for fresh and glowy make-up to finish off her look. And if the picture was anything to go by, art-loving Princess Eugenie thoroughly enjoyed her time at Abu Dhabi Art 2023 which is running until 26th November. The event presents galleries, exhibitions, performances and talks and Princess Eugenie isn’t the only art-loving member of the Royal Family.
King Charles has been open about his enthusiasm for watercolour painting and some of his works were even exhibited earlier this year at Sandringham House. This seems to have been an inherited talent as the late Prince Philip also painted and gave one of his pieces to Princess Eugenie as a wedding gift when she married Jack Brooksbank.
Getting candid about her grandfather in the BBC’s, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, documentary in 2021, she explained, “It was so nice, it's now sitting in my house in London and I'm so proud of it, you know?"
Prince Philip’s painting is likely still in her home now and will no doubt have a special place in Princess Eugenie’s heart forever.
