Kate Middleton's Reiss blazer is suddenly so much more affordable with huge £118 discount - and comes in 3 colours
Kate Middleton’s Reiss blazer is discounted ahead of Black Friday and there’s never been a better time to invest in this elegant staple
Kate’s Reiss blazer has just suddenly got so much more affordable with a massive £108 discount and it comes in 3 stunning colours.
Anyone keeping an eye on the Reiss Black Friday sales for 2023 might already have got excited at the amount of classic pieces with deals, but nothing can quite beat the Princess of Wales’ Hollie Double Breasted linen-blend blazer being on sale. This royal-approved piece is perfect for an autumn capsule wardrobe and the classic British clothing brand does Kate’s blazer in three equally stunning colours.
All of these options are discounted at Reiss ahead of Black Friday and the future Queen Consort is known to be a huge fan of this suddenly more affordable style.
RRP: £180
WAS £298 | Kate Middleton's Reiss blazer is the perfect mix of relaxed and smart. This baby blue tone is a stunning pop of colour that would work with any neutral look.
RRP: £180
WAS £298 | The white version of Kate's Reiss blazer is a chic outerwear option. It would look fabulous with white trousers as well as over a cosy jumper dress.
The Hollie blazer is double-breasted which is not only incredibly classic and flattering but one of the Princess of Wales’s most-worn blazer designs. It’s a sophisticated design and whilst it definitely adds structure and polish to an outfit, Kate’s Reiss blazer also has a softness to it thanks to the gorgeous linen-blend fabric.
The Hollie Blazer has a four-button closure in a contrasting tortoiseshell colour that adds another level of detail and these also feature on the cuffs. Kate’s Reiss blazer is the stunning pastel blue shade that is £298 full price but is currently down to £180 with a £118 discount.
The Princess of Wales stepped out wearing her blazer for a walkabout near Windsor Castle over King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation weekend. For this official yet more low-key appearance the blazer was paired with Kate’s Veja trainers and jeans for a smart/casual look.
Given this is one of the best blazers we’ve seen from the Princess of Wales, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Kate’s Reiss blazer comes in three other colours as well as in regular and petite versions. Giving a similarly beautiful pastel look is the gorgeous lilac option which is down to £225 in petite but £180 in regular. This might seem very summery but is very reminiscent of lavender, which is one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023.
Both the petite and regular versions also come in a neutral white tone and both have the same discount as the blue blazer, priced at £180. The white option is perfect for the warmer months but also for creating full winter white outfits with a fabulous white jumper.
The white and blue versions have matching trousers available which are also in the sale ahead of Black Friday, down from £178 to £110 and £95 respectively, but Kate seems to prefer to wear her Hollie blazer as a statement outerwear piece rather than as a suit. Having the option there, though, adds extra versatility to this blazer and it’s well worth investing in whilst it's much more affordable.
