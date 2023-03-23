Where to buy Kate Middleton’s Veja sneakers that are her go-to for wearing with blazers - and Meghan loves them too

Kate Middleton's Veja sneakers are the Princess of Wales's go-to casual day shoes, especially when a blazer is on the cards for her - here's where you can get your hands on a pair.

Wondering where to buy Kate Middleton's Veja sneakers? Here's where to get your hands on a pair.

The Princess of Wales often reaches for the sporty white shoes with gold detailing when it's time to wear a blazer - and Meghan Markle is a fan of the brand too.

While it might be Kate Middleton's dresses that give you closet envy, the Princess of Wales is a pro at casual dressing too.

Whether she's rocking her go-to jeans, her off-duty Longchamp tote or an affordable piece from Zara, Princess Catherine often teams her lowkey looks with a pair of her favorite white sneakers.

Of course, Kate is a big fan of her trusty Superga plimsols, but her ultra cool Veja Esplars with metallic rose gold detailing have been her choice on plenty of royal outings, often teamed with a chic blazer.

(opens in new tab) Esplar Leather White Platine Sneakers, $130 (opens in new tab) (£120 (opens in new tab)) | Veja The Veja Leather White Platines are the perfect addition to your shoe collection if you're after a pair of fresh white sneakers to see you through spring and summer, offering a casual vibe with a touch of rose gold glamor.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate is certainly a pro when it comes to styling blazers, knowing just how to create the ultimate smart casual outfit to perfectly suit some of her more hands-on or relaxed royal engagements - just like when she showed off her athletic prowess for a sporty challenge in Derby.

For the appearance at Landau Forte College, Kate looked super classy in a bargain Zara blazer, teaming it with her her Vejas and a pair of sleek black trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, a trip to Scotland in 2021 saw Kate rock her Veja sneakers as part of a black and white nautical look, featuring a striped sweater, a black blazer with gold button details and a pair of cigarette pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And Kate Middleton's sister-in-law Meghan Markle is also a fan of Vejas, having sported a pair during an outdoorsy engagement with Prince Harry when the pair were still working members of the royal family, prior to stepping down back in 2020.

(opens in new tab) V-10 CWL White Black Sneakers, $195 (opens in new tab) (£150 (opens in new tab)) | Veja Meghan Markle's Veja V-10's are the perfect sneakers for adding a casual, sporty edge to any look while keeping it sleek and smart with their monotone black and white colorway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex wore the Veja V-10 sneakers with black detailing alongside a pair of black skinny jeans and a pair of cool sunglasses when she and Prince Harry took a speed boat ride in Sydney Australia during their visit for the Invictus Games in 2018.

The black and white sneakers are perfect for adding a neutral, off-duty shoe to your closet, ideal for teaming with everything from jeans and a waterproof windbreaker to comfy leggings and a sweater.