Where to buy Kate Middleton’s Veja sneakers that are her go-to for wearing with blazers - and Meghan loves them too

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott
By Caitlin Elliott
Kate Middleton's Veja sneakers are the Princess of Wales's go-to casual day shoes, especially when a blazer is on the cards for her - here's where you can get your hands on a pair. 

While it might be Kate Middleton's dresses that give you closet envy, the Princess of Wales is a pro at casual dressing too. 

Whether she's rocking her go-to jeans, her off-duty Longchamp tote or an affordable piece from Zara, Princess Catherine often teams her lowkey looks with a pair of her favorite white sneakers

Of course, Kate is a big fan of her trusty Superga plimsols, but her ultra cool Veja Esplars with metallic rose gold detailing have been her choice on plenty of royal outings, often teamed with a chic blazer. 

Esplar Leather White Platine Sneakers, $130 (opens in new tab)

Esplar Leather White Platine Sneakers, $130 (opens in new tab) (£120 (opens in new tab)) | Veja

The Veja Leather White Platines are the perfect addition to your shoe collection if you're after a pair of fresh white sneakers to see you through spring and summer, offering a casual vibe with a touch of rose gold glamor. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate is certainly a pro when it comes to styling blazers, knowing just how to create the ultimate smart casual outfit to perfectly suit some of her more hands-on or relaxed royal engagements - just like when she showed off her athletic prowess for a sporty challenge in Derby. 

For the appearance at Landau Forte College, Kate looked super classy in a bargain Zara blazer, teaming it with her her Vejas and a pair of sleek black trousers. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, a trip to Scotland in 2021 saw Kate rock her Veja sneakers as part of a black and white nautical look, featuring a striped sweater, a black blazer with gold button details and a pair of cigarette pants. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And Kate Middleton's sister-in-law Meghan Markle is also a fan of Vejas, having sported a pair during an outdoorsy engagement with Prince Harry when the pair were still working members of the royal family, prior to stepping down back in 2020. 

V-10 CWL White Black Sneakers, $195 (opens in new tab)

V-10 CWL White Black Sneakers, $195 (opens in new tab) (£150 (opens in new tab)) | Veja

Meghan Markle's Veja V-10's are the perfect sneakers for adding a casual, sporty edge to any look while keeping it sleek and smart with their monotone black and white colorway. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex wore the Veja V-10 sneakers with black detailing alongside a pair of black skinny jeans and a pair of cool sunglasses when she and Prince Harry took a speed boat ride in Sydney Australia during their visit for the Invictus Games in 2018. 

The black and white sneakers are perfect for adding a neutral, off-duty shoe to your closet, ideal for teaming with everything from jeans and a waterproof windbreaker to    comfy leggings and a sweater. 

