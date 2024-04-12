Princess Eugenie’s grey knitted dress with flattering ribbed detailing is an easy elegant look we’ll be recreating on mild spring days

Princess Eugenie of York attends a reception and panel discussion on the fashion industry's commitment to sustainability
(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hearst UK)
Princess Eugenie’s grey knitted dress with flattering ribbed detailing is so elegant and we're recreating this look on mild spring days.

Knitwear is such a staple part of autumn and winter outfits, but Princess Eugenie’s just showcased how knitted pieces can be a key part of your spring capsule wardrobe too. She embraced one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends of 2024 at her latest appearance when she stepped out  for a reception and panel discussion in a gorgeous dove-grey dress. Grey was everywhere across the catwalks and Princess Eugenie’s knitted dress was a beautiful example of how this neutral tone is not one to be overlooked. 

The piece was the rather luxurious £1,550 Amor Knit Dress from Gabriela Hearst in the shade heather grey, though you can easily recreate this look more affordably. Crafted from cashmere and silk, Princess Eugenie’s dress had short sleeves, a collar and a self-covered button placket.

Princess Eugenie of York attends a reception and panel discussion on the fashion industry's commitment to sustainability

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hearst UK)

Although many of us might have jumper dresses in our winter wardrobe, the short sleeves of this one make it much more spring-appropriate. The collar is such a timeless detail that also adds a level of formality.

Shop Neutral Knitted Dresses for Spring

Karen Millen Collared Rib Knitted Midi Dress
Karen Millen Collared Rib Knitted Midi Dress

RRP: Was £79, Now £55.30 | Currently reduced in the sale, this fabulous ribbed midi dress is the perfect addition to any spring wardrobe. The streamlined silhouette is so flattering and the V-neckline and short sleeves are timeless. Style with a denim jacket for cooler days and a pair of your favourite trainers.

Forever New Melody Polo Collar Knit Dress
Forever New Polo Collar Dress

RRP: £115 | Anyone who's fallen in love with Princess Eugenie's knitted dress might just be tempted to invest in this luxurious midi dress option. The timeless design and soft beige and white colourway is so easy to wear year after year and the pleated skirt adds beautiful movement to this piece.

Whistles Bonnie Ribbed Knit Dress
Whistles Bonnie Ribbed Knit Dress

RRP: Was £139, Now £65 | Spring might be here but if you're still wanting a little more coverage for chillier days then this is stunning. The soft grey is just like Princess Eugenie's knitted dress and it falls to a lovely midi length with an adjustable zip-up detail so you can switch up the look of the neckline.

This more professional feel was ideal given that Princess Eugenie was attending a reception and panel discussion on the fashion industry’s commitment to sustainability. This was co-hosted by the United States’s Ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley, and Hearst and it took place at the American Ambassador’s Residence in London.

The silhouette of Princess Eugenie’s knitted dress was incredibly flattering and it also had a panel section which accentuated her waist. The ribbed detailing extended right down into the skirt and gave it a lovely sense of movement. Although grey might not seem as enticing as pastels in spring, she showed that this is such a stunning neutral and a great alternative to wearing black if you want a lighter colour palette for the season.

Jane D. Hartley, United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom, and Princess Eugenie of York attend a reception and panel discussion on the fashion industry's commitment to sustainability

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hearst UK)

According to Woman&Home's Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, a ribbed knitted dress could easily become a “go-to” this season. She believes that Princess Eugenie’s elegant dress would also work brilliantly with more casual accessories like some of the best white trainers.

“Gabriela Hearst is a good choice for a sustainability event, but what I really love about this look is its versatility. A rib knit dress will become your go-to during that tricky transition between seasons - particularly in timeless grey - and the polo collar gives it a sports luxe spin,” she explained. “Eugenie kept it elegant by adding Gianvito Rossi heels and a Strathberry bag, but you could just as easily team a similar rib knit midi with trainers and a roomy tote for a day at the office.”

Lily Lewis and Princess Eugenie of York attend the Ellie Goulding x SERVED Private Party

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for SERVED)

The Princess wore the praline suede Gianvito Rossi 105 Pumps which gave the overall look a sense of sophistication. Later on in the day she attended a private party in honour of Ellie Goulding x SERVED at the Royal Albert Hall and wore the same dress and shoes with the addition of a £445 Strathberry Lana Osette bag. The vanilla/tan shade couldn’t have been more perfect with the warm neutrals of her dress and shoes.

If you’re in love with Princess Eugenie’s knitted dress look but aren’t quite sure about the grey colour, then there are so many options available right now in equally fabulous light neutrals like soft beige and camel. Alternatively if the spring weather isn’t quite warm enough for you to want to wear short sleeves quite yet then lighter knitted dresses with long sleeves can be styled with trainers or loafers for a spring-time feel.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

