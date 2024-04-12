Princess Eugenie’s grey knitted dress with flattering ribbed detailing is an easy elegant look we’ll be recreating on mild spring days
Princess Eugenie's knitted dress is incredibly versatile and is the perfect transitional piece if you want to look put-together in moments
Princess Eugenie’s grey knitted dress with flattering ribbed detailing is so elegant and we're recreating this look on mild spring days.
Knitwear is such a staple part of autumn and winter outfits, but Princess Eugenie’s just showcased how knitted pieces can be a key part of your spring capsule wardrobe too. She embraced one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends of 2024 at her latest appearance when she stepped out for a reception and panel discussion in a gorgeous dove-grey dress. Grey was everywhere across the catwalks and Princess Eugenie’s knitted dress was a beautiful example of how this neutral tone is not one to be overlooked.
The piece was the rather luxurious £1,550 Amor Knit Dress from Gabriela Hearst in the shade heather grey, though you can easily recreate this look more affordably. Crafted from cashmere and silk, Princess Eugenie’s dress had short sleeves, a collar and a self-covered button placket.
Although many of us might have jumper dresses in our winter wardrobe, the short sleeves of this one make it much more spring-appropriate. The collar is such a timeless detail that also adds a level of formality.
Shop Neutral Knitted Dresses for Spring
RRP:
Was £79, Now £55.30 | Currently reduced in the sale, this fabulous ribbed midi dress is the perfect addition to any spring wardrobe. The streamlined silhouette is so flattering and the V-neckline and short sleeves are timeless. Style with a denim jacket for cooler days and a pair of your favourite trainers.
RRP: £115 | Anyone who's fallen in love with Princess Eugenie's knitted dress might just be tempted to invest in this luxurious midi dress option. The timeless design and soft beige and white colourway is so easy to wear year after year and the pleated skirt adds beautiful movement to this piece.
RRP:
Was £139, Now £65 | Spring might be here but if you're still wanting a little more coverage for chillier days then this is stunning. The soft grey is just like Princess Eugenie's knitted dress and it falls to a lovely midi length with an adjustable zip-up detail so you can switch up the look of the neckline.
This more professional feel was ideal given that Princess Eugenie was attending a reception and panel discussion on the fashion industry’s commitment to sustainability. This was co-hosted by the United States’s Ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley, and Hearst and it took place at the American Ambassador’s Residence in London.
The silhouette of Princess Eugenie’s knitted dress was incredibly flattering and it also had a panel section which accentuated her waist. The ribbed detailing extended right down into the skirt and gave it a lovely sense of movement. Although grey might not seem as enticing as pastels in spring, she showed that this is such a stunning neutral and a great alternative to wearing black if you want a lighter colour palette for the season.
According to Woman&Home's Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, a ribbed knitted dress could easily become a “go-to” this season. She believes that Princess Eugenie’s elegant dress would also work brilliantly with more casual accessories like some of the best white trainers.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
“Gabriela Hearst is a good choice for a sustainability event, but what I really love about this look is its versatility. A rib knit dress will become your go-to during that tricky transition between seasons - particularly in timeless grey - and the polo collar gives it a sports luxe spin,” she explained. “Eugenie kept it elegant by adding Gianvito Rossi heels and a Strathberry bag, but you could just as easily team a similar rib knit midi with trainers and a roomy tote for a day at the office.”
The Princess wore the praline suede Gianvito Rossi 105 Pumps which gave the overall look a sense of sophistication. Later on in the day she attended a private party in honour of Ellie Goulding x SERVED at the Royal Albert Hall and wore the same dress and shoes with the addition of a £445 Strathberry Lana Osette bag. The vanilla/tan shade couldn’t have been more perfect with the warm neutrals of her dress and shoes.
If you’re in love with Princess Eugenie’s knitted dress look but aren’t quite sure about the grey colour, then there are so many options available right now in equally fabulous light neutrals like soft beige and camel. Alternatively if the spring weather isn’t quite warm enough for you to want to wear short sleeves quite yet then lighter knitted dresses with long sleeves can be styled with trainers or loafers for a spring-time feel.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
This £38 no-fuss mask is the only thing that revives my dull hair when it needs some shine - and you can use it in the shower
Achieving healthy strands can be a long road, but when I *need* my hair to look fresh and shiny, this is the treatment I add to my routine...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
This expert-recommended grapefruit hack will deliver a squeaky clean stovetop in minutes
Sick of scrubbing away at your greasy stovetop? Cleaning expert from BBC's Sort Your Life Out has shared his citrus trick for achieving a perfect clean
By Emily Smith Published
-
Princess Eugenie's stunning all-black outfit for Paris Fashion Week is a menswear-inspired masterpiece
The Princess oozes elegance in the most beautiful Fendi tuxedo coat
By Jack Slater Published
-
Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie looked incredible in black and gold as they gave a lesson in high-end Christmas party dressing
Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie looked incredible in black and gold as they attended the Anti Slavery Collective's Inaugural Winter Gala
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William’s go-to dish to ‘impress’ Kate Middleton was part of special royal childhood tradition
Prince William's go-to dish he used to make for Kate in the early days was a teatime classic for the royal children growing up
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Eugenie (and her stunning Chanel bag) join the most iconic group of people for the best social media post of the year
How do we get an invite to join this group of friends?
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Eugenie looks oh-so-chic in bargain high-street flats and Chanel tweed jacket
Princess Eugenie's flats are one of the most versatile accessories we've seen from her and they looked stunning with her luxury blazer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Eugenie reveals the harsh drawback of being royal that caused her 'issues' with appearance
Princess Eugenie revealed the harsh drawback of being a member of the Royal Family as she reveals her struggles with public criticism
By Laura Harman Published
-
The trainer brand Princess Eugenie loves that Kate Middleton doesn’t wear - and we need a pair right now!
Princess Eugenie's shared several pictures that revealed her love for this iconic trainer brand though we've not seen Kate wear them
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Eugenie finds this the 'most stressful thing in the world' amid fears of getting trolled
Princess Eugenie has revealed the fear she feels about taking the plunge with this common activity - and it's heartbreaking
By Emma Shacklock Published