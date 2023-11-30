Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie looked incredible in black and gold as they gave a lesson in high-end Christmas party dressing

Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie looked incredible on Wednesday night as the cousins joined forces to support an important charitable event.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Princess Eugenie hosted the Anti Slavery Collective's Inaugural Winter Gala. The Princess looked incredible as she attended the event with several members of the extended Royal Family who supported the charity. The event was held in London at the Battersea Arts Centre and despite the cold weather, the royals dressed to the nines and wore some of the best Christmas Party dresses for this festive season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie looked wonderful as she wore a silky dress with blouson sleeves and a cinched hip with a slit on her thigh. At the top of the slit, the skirt was embellished with gold accents that added a high class feel to this ensemble. The Princess matched this dress with other gold accessories including strappy gold sanadals from Jimmy Choo. The whole look highlighted how well black and gold go together and why the combination is such an effortless win for the festive season.

Tu Black Lace Midi Shirt Dress Visit Site RRP: £22.00 | Tu at Sainsbury's. This staple black lace dress comes in a chic shirt-dress style and features a tie waist belt which flatters your figure. Perfect for special occasions and parties, finish off your look with a pair of black heels! Rixo Lucile Dress Visit Site RRP: £325.00 | RIXO. This classic Lucile is now party-ready in rich black velvet with an all-over glitter print. Whistles Dobby Metallic Midi Dress Visit Site RRP: Was £179.00 Now £125.00 | Whistles. Designed to a relaxed silhouette with shimmery dot prints on a sheer viscose, our Dobby dress is a perfect addition come holiday season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the event, Zara Tindall wore a lace shirt style dress with a maxi length skirt and puffed sleeves. The dress was the 'Antoinette' Puff-sleeve woven maxi dress in black from Rebecca Vallance, a designer brand that the royal has been seen in on many occasions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other members of the family also got the monochrome memo and opted for all-black looks, this included Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of York who also wore black gowns and looked incredible chic for this event in London