Zara Tindall proves that white jeans and trainer season isn’t over as she takes our favourite combination into September

Zara Tindall has proved - much to our relief - that white jeans and trainers can be taken from summer right through to autumn.

For many of us there are items we’ve been wearing all summer long that we might be a little reluctant to pack away now that autumn has arrived. However, when it comes to your best white trainers and white denim, this doesn’t have to be the case - as Zara Tindall has just proved in style. Princess Anne’s daughter took part in the horse inspection in the Burghley Horse Trials on 4th September in one of the most chic yet simple white jeans outfits we’ve seen all year.

Zara went for a monochrome look which included a pair of white skinny jeans. This is a style that’s popular with the Princess of Wales too and it’s very sleek and streamlined on the leg which is very flattering if you want a leg-elongating effect.

Recreate Zara Tindall's White Jeans Outfit

Anthropologie Luna Polo Top £78 at Anthropologie This might not also double up as a jacket, but it has a beautiful collar and half-zip detail that gives a similar feel to Zara's suede top. The soft fabric would be a wonderful textural contrast to white jeans and the white and black colour combination is so easy to style. M&S Ivy Skinny Jeans £32.50 at M&S White jeans aren't just for summer and these ones would be beautiful styled with a cosy oversized jumper. They have a high-waisted design, with a streamlined skinny jean cut and also come in a range of other shades too. The added stretch gives these a great comfort factor and they're made from cotton-rich fabric. Puma Carina Lux L Trainers Was £59.95, Now £40 at Amazon Not everyone will want stripes on their trainers and if you love Zara Tindall's style but want something a little more subtle then these Puma Carina trainers are a lovely alternative. They're a favourite of Duchess Sophie's and have a tennis shoe shape and have a dual-intensity insole.

The white tone instantly gave them a slightly smarter edge than blue jeans would have as they almost took on the appearance of trousers. This was perfect for the Horse Trials and meant that Zara’s outfit was a great off-duty look that still had a lot of sophistication. White jeans might be a summer staple but can also be a valuable part of your autumn capsule wardrobe too, both on milder and cooler days.

Had the weather been rainy and cold, Zara could easily have swapped her Fairfax & Favor £145 ‘Boston’ trainers for a pair of her best welly boots or simple black ankle or knee high boots. Thankfully, the sun was shining down on her at the Horse Trials and her trainers were a great footwear choice.

There’s so much wear we can still get out of white trainers this season and the more pared-back the design, the more versatile they can be for styling with autumnal outfits.

Zara Tindall’s shoes were a little more statement, with their striped webbing along each side. This features plum, forest green and black webbing, but all these colours are very autumnal and the rest of the shoe is very simple which helps to balance this out. These trainers looked stunning with her white jeans and Zara transformed this look into something a bit more seasonal with her black suede Fairfax & Favor top.

The £295 Gina top is an investment piece and has a collar, short sleeves and tie waist belt. It also doubles as a jacket as the brand suggests that you can wear it open over a dress or a top and jeans. It’s possible Zara wore another layer underneath and on a colder day, you could easily do this - as well as layering over a scarf or a coat as winter approaches.

The Gina top comes in black and tan and Zara’s version was a great combination with the white jeans and trainers. Keeping to this high-contrast colour palette of only two main colours was very striking and the black tied in with the trainers in a cohesive way.

According to Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, adding textural contrast like Zara also did with her suede jacket is a brilliant way to wear white jeans.

"White jeans might not be the first thing you reach for in autumn, but as Zara proves, they're actually a great piece for layering," she says. "Try switching things up a bit when it comes to textures - Zara's top is suede, but you could try cosy knits or leather pieces, and for shoes, trainers will be a failsafe. Perfect for that tricky time between seasons when you're not quite ready for winter coats and boots!"

Zara Tindall finished off her summer-to-autumn transitional look with a pair of her go-to sunglasses - the Monc Eyewear Belleville sunglasses. For a day outside this was an outfit that ticked all the style and practicality boxes for us.