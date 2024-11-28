Zara Tindall’s gorgeous designer bag is under £200 - this investment accessory looks chic for any occasion
Zara Tindall and the Princess of Wales are both huge Aspinal fans and so many of their favourite styles are discounted right now
Zara Tindall’s gorgeous designer bag is currently less than £200 - as are several other styles that she and Kate Middleton love.
There are so many times that we’ve found ourselves in awe of the royals’ accessories and whilst even the best affordable designer handbags are an investment, Zara Tindall has proved that when it comes to Aspinal of London, it’s an investment well worth making. Like the Princess of Wales, Zara is a big fan of this British brand and has often been spotted with their bags at everything from premieres to Cheltenham races. These timeless pieces strike the perfect balance between being luxurious and yet still very practical - and so many of Zara’s favourite handbags are in the Black Friday sale at Aspinal right now.
This includes Zara’s gorgeous micro Lottie bag which is reduced from £395 to a much more reasonable £197 and this has been a dream winter capsule wardrobe bag for us for quite some time. The King’s niece wore her Lottie bag earlier this year to the premiere of Netflix’s Six Nations: Full Contact.
Shop The Royals' Favourite Aspinal Bags
Zara Tindall's exact bag from the premiere is such a timeless piece that will go with any outfit, making it well worth the investment whilst it's in the sale if you've been eyeing it up. This is the small size, but the Lottie bag also comes in medium and large sizes too.
Zara Tindall wore a very similar Aspinal bag to Wimbledon in 2023 and this one is equally beautiful, with the tan leather detailing and woven raffia centre. It's the perfect piece for holidays and to get you excited to wear it in the warmer months.
This is undeniably still a luxuriously-priced piece, but it's one that will never go out of style and this Midi Mayfair Bag in the black shine colourway is owned by the Princess of Wales. You can also get the Mayfair bag in two other sizes and it has a top handle strap and a detachable crossbody strap.
Shop More Discounted Aspinal Bags
This might technically be a pouch but it would make the most wonderful clutch bag for an evening out. It comes in so many other shades, including neutral hues, but we love this merlot colour which highlights the pebbled finish of the leather.
If you love a crossbody bag and want to treat yourself to a new one that will last the test of time, then this gorgeous bag is well worth snapping up. It comes in so many other colours and is such a cute night out bag when you want something petite and chic.
Zara has the black version of the bag, which also comes in several other shades and two different sizes. The smooth silver hardware is a gorgeous contrast against the full-grain Italian Pebble leather and gives this bag a glamorous edge. Yet Zara’s Micro Lottie Bag is also quite understated for a designer handbag, with its letterbox closure and leather plaited metal chain.
Zara’s choice of a neutral black bag was a clever one, as it makes it even more versatile - something that is important to consider when you are contemplating investing in a handbag like this. We all want to get maximum wear out of our pricier pieces and the durable leather and colour make this particular bag easy to style.
For the premiere she wore it with a blue satin shirt, black trousers and a black and blue checked coat and Zara’s Aspinal bag elevated this smart-casual look and made it extra special. Whilst we’re definitely tempted by the substantial discount on this bag, you can also currently pick up some of her other favourite bags in the sale.
Summer might feel like a long way away right now but when it comes back around we know raffia will be back as it always is. Zara wore a raffia Aspinal bag to Wimbledon in 2023 and a very similar tan and raffia crossbody bag is included in the Black Friday discount.
Both she and the Princess of Wales also adore Aspinal’s Midi Mayfair Bag and own several colours between them. It’s one of Kate’s best handbags and she owns it in lilac and deep shine black croc, whilst Zara has it in burgundy croc and a black and burgundy ombré Midi Mayfair 2 bag.
The Midi Mayfair Bag has a top handle strap and a detachable crossbody strap, though the royals tend to prefer carrying it by the top handle which makes it that bit more formal and sophisticated. Speaking previously to MailOnline, Aspinal founder Iain Burton described this design as "personification of quintessential refined English elegance". Zara and Kate’s styles are so elegant and the Midi Mayfair bag accentuates this beautifully whenever they bring them back out.
Regardless of which particular bag you’re drawn to, Aspinal’s bags are undeniably gorgeous and Zara’s Lottie bag and her and the Princess of Wales's other go-to accessories are classic investment pieces that they'll no doubt continue to re-wear for many years to come.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
