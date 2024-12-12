Zara Tindall’s olive green Christmas coat proves why we should never underestimate the style power of outerwear
Zara Tindall's 2023 Christmas Day outfit was unbelievably elegant and it reminded us how key coats are to winter styling
Zara Tindall stepped out in an olive green coat on Christmas Day in 2023 and showed we should never underestimate the impact of our outerwear.
As much as we might not want to cover up our favourite Christmas party outfits with coats, the weather in December means that outerwear is an absolute must-have whenever you venture outside. This makes coats a key part of any winter capsule wardrobe and as they can tend to be the focal point of some outfits, it’s well worth investing in a coat that goes with your staples and makes you feel so confident and comfortable. If anyone knows the impact of a stand-out coat it's the royals and Zara Tindall wore the most gorgeous green midi-length coat on Christmas Day last year that we’re still admiring this festive season.
We never got a glimpse at the dress or skirt she was wearing underneath but the timeless design and colour made Zara Tindall’s coat the real star of the show. It was the Neave coat by Laura Green in the olive shade which is sadly no longer available, but the brand still makes this design in black and camel.
Recreate Zara Tindall's Outfit
Made from a virgin wool blend fabric, this long tailored green coat is a stunning choice for the festive season and beyond. It has a button fastening on the front section, with two handy patch pockets on the front.
These knee high boots have a sturdy block heel and slightly slouchy look to them with the textured faux-suede upper. The almond-shaped toe is lovely and they have a Forever Comfort® cushioned footbed for added padding and comfort.
This embellished bag is such a perfect accessory for party season and has a classic top handle strap. It fastens with two magnetic clasps and has a neat slip pocket inside to organise your small essentials. The sparkly finish is fabulous and is perfect for dressing up a simple outfit.
Shop More Tailored Coats
With a double breasted design and longer length, this navy tailored coat oozes sophistication. It has peaked lapels and front pockets and the neutral tone means that it's easy to throw on over so many different outfits.
This tailored single-breasted coat is a smart choice to complete any winter outfit and fastens with two buttons at the front. It has two flap pockets and long lapel collars. Wear with everything from jeans and a jumper to your favourite party dress.
It fastens with a hidden button closure that makes the front so streamlined and neat and the statement lapel collar brings a formal edge. The fit-and-flare shape of the Neave coat is ideal if you’re wearing a skirt or dress underneath but would also drape beautifully over trousers.
Zara’s had a matching green leather belt which accentuated the fitted bodice and added more structure and texture. The colour itself was stunning and although the King’s niece wore it last year, olive green is one of this season’s most on-trend colours. As ‘trend’ colours go, olive is such a wearable option to add to your collection and will always come back into fashion.
It’s earthy enough to be easy to style with all the neutral tones and also works well against bright red, making it especially great to wear during the festive season when red and green rule supreme. Zara Tindall could re-wear this coat time and time again and it would always look elegant as the main visible part of her winter outfits.
Last year for Christmas she wore her olive green coat with black suede knee high boots which had almond-shaped toes and high heels. The subtle colour contrast was so chic and Zara carried a fabulous chevron-patterned Aspinal Midi Mayfair bag to add a touch more detail to her outfit. We’ve seen her bring out this champagne, green and black woven bag on several occasions and the hint of green complemented her coat wonderfully.
The champagne hue also tied in with her Juliette Millinery headband and whilst headpieces might not be for everyone at Christmas, they are part of the Royal Family’s formal outfits. This Christmas Day look was relatively pared-back and Zara has showcased why having a really sensational coat at the heart of an outfit is so important in the colder months.
Whether or not you think an olive green coat would fit in with your personal style, a similarly timeless tailored coat is well worth having in your collection. Pick a colour that you reach for regularly and which goes with your other staples and the smarter design will help to elevate even the simplest of outfits.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
