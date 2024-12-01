Zara Tindall braves winter chill looking cool and cosy in coveted adidas trainers and duvet-style coat

Zara Tindall braved the winter chill wearing a practical yet chic puffer coat and trainers as she took part in a cycling challenge.

Zara Tindall might be best known as an equestrian but she’s no stranger to taking to a bike saddle too and on 30th November the King’s niece took part in the final leg of the Cycle4Caroline cycling challenge. The eleven day charity bike ride started in Scotland on 20th November and finished in London, and it was in memory of the late equestrian event rider Caroline March. She passed away in March this year and the cycling challenge was raising money for the British Eventing Support Trust and Spinal Research.

Stepping out on this chilly November day, Zara Tindall wrapped up warm for her leg in a cosy navy puffer coat, purple leggings and adidas trainers. Zara’s outfit was the perfect combination of practicality and style for this poignant ride and her coat and trainers are essentials in anyone’s winter capsule wardrobe, whether you cycle or not.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Like her mum Princess Anne, Zara champions the best British clothing brands a lot and her coat was no exception as it was from the collaboration between Musto and Fairfax & Favor. Musto Ambassador Zara Tindall modelled this £450 Odyssey coat on the Fairfax & Favor website and described the coat as "perfect" as the "thick padding and long length" keep her warm on even the coldest of days. She added that she felt it was "stylish enough to take [her] from the yard, to watch the kids play sport or for an afternoon out walking in the country".

It was a great choice to wear before she started her cycle ride and had a hood, quilted finish and PrimaLoft® Thermoplume Cross Core insulation. Even if you’re not ready to invest quite so much in a new winter coat but still want something that will keep you insulated whenever you venture outside, then a puffer coat is a style to seriously consider.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Long versions give you maximum coverage and many of them have hoods to keep the rain off you when you’re out walking. They’re such a functional piece to have in your collection but can be layered easily over more elevated outfits like a knitted dress and knee high boots, without dressing these pieces down. Zara Tindall wore her coat over a pair of £160 Universal Colours Mono Women’s Bib Tights in a glorious plum-toned purple.

These are designed with performance and protection against the cold weather in mind and, according to Universal Colours, are "anatomically shaped to fit perfectly in the riding position". If you’re a keen cyclist you might already have a pair in your wardrobe but if not a pair of classic leggings would be equally lovely day–to-day to give a sporty feel alongside a puffer coat.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Zara had clip-in cycling shoes once she got on her bike, but when she arrived she was wearing her coat and bib tights with white and black Adidas Campus trainers. There are so many Black Friday trainer deals on right now so anyone hoping to pick up a new pair of trainers can bag themselves a brilliant discount on so many similar styles.

Black and white trainers are something a little different to wearing your favourite white trainers and can have a sportier rather than plimsoll-like feel, but the neutral tones make them still easy to style. You don’t have to wear a pair like Zara’s purely with casual wear either, as trainers are stunning worn with tailored trousers as a casual contrast.