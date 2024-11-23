Black Friday trainer deals are live - 9 sales I'd get from adidas, Superga, HOFF and more

I have covered the Black Friday sales for the last eight years, and so like to think I have a very good idea of what a great deal looks like. While the official event kicks off next week, these early Black Friday trainer deals are some of the best I've seen to date.

A bold statement, I know, but it's rare to see big brands like the ones featured here drop prices on some of their most popular styles. Lucky for us, however, that's exactly what is happening right now, and there are some unmissable savings on trending styles from adidas, Hoff, Superga and more.

Many of the shoes featured here have been tried and tested by the woman&home team, and even made it to our pick of the best comfortable trainers for women. Others are trending styles everyone wants at a much lower price. Happy shopping!

Black Friday trainer deals

