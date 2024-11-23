Black Friday trainer deals are live - 9 sales I'd get from adidas, Superga, HOFF and more
These Black Friday trainer deals are some of the best I've seen in years
I have covered the Black Friday sales for the last eight years, and so like to think I have a very good idea of what a great deal looks like. While the official event kicks off next week, these early Black Friday trainer deals are some of the best I've seen to date.
A bold statement, I know, but it's rare to see big brands like the ones featured here drop prices on some of their most popular styles. Lucky for us, however, that's exactly what is happening right now, and there are some unmissable savings on trending styles from adidas, Hoff, Superga and more.
Many of the shoes featured here have been tried and tested by the woman&home team, and even made it to our pick of the best comfortable trainers for women. Others are trending styles everyone wants at a much lower price. Happy shopping!
Black Friday trainer deals
This is my surprise, top pick when it comes to Black Friday trainer deals. Rocket Dog is renowned for its stylish boots, in particular, but these cheery white canvas trainers are so chic. And at an extraordinary price. I love the small pop of orange against the crisp white design - it's a small twist on a really classic canvas trainer, and I'm sold.
I have my eye on these HOFF City trainers for a while now. They solve the problem of trying to choose one colour (I'm looking at you, adidas Sambas), and instantly make any everyday outfit that just little bit cooler. And not only do they look fab, they have heel stabilisers and removable memory foam insoles for all-day comfort.
adidas' platform-style trainers are selling like hot cakes right now, the versatile design sitting on a high platform to elevate any look and add the illusion of height. This gorgeous grey is a shade that will serve you all year round, but is particularly suited to muted tones of winter.
If you're looking for some of the best white trainers, which are comfortable and look the part too, Superga's Classic Cotu shoes are hard to beat. A favourite of Kate Middleton and more than a few members of the woman&home digital team, we can recommend these super affordable, chic trainers for all year round.
When testing for the most comfortable trainers, fitflop came out on top. This footwear company works hard to balance style and comfort, and it's trainers have nailed it. To the naked eye they look pretty simple, but there's a whole of technology going on here to ensure these really look after your feet – and we can vouch they do just that.
While best known for its jeans, Levi's is just as good as making trainers everyone wants – particularly these Woodward sneakers, which are hot property right now. The crisp, all-white design and brand name emblazed in silver on the side is really chic, making them perfect for elevated every day and casual wear.
A classic from Puma, these Carina trainers are a firm favourite of Duchess Sophie, who has been spotted countless times wearing this exact pair. The platform gives a sense of added height and elevates casual looks, making them great for more formal occasions too.
When it comes to comfort, Skechers are arguably one of the best trainer brands. These slip-on hoes have no laces, and a pull tab on the back, making them a solid option for anyone with mobility issues. And the vapor foam design helps distribute your weight for all-day comfort and cooling. You can put them in the washing machine too!
I own multiple pairs of Converse – the iconic style never goes out of fashion and they're just so comfortable for all day wear. Having seen this gorgeous Run Star pair, I would say my collection is about to get a new addition - especially at this price. Hurry, these are selling quick!
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
