Tired of your go-to jeans? Zara Tindall’s coated trousers are a simple alternative to transform winter looks

Zara Tindall wore coated trousers at Cheltenham last year and the way she styled them showed how versatile they are as a jeans alternative.

Whenever we don’t know what to wear we always find ourselves falling back on everyone’s favourite timeless combination - jeans and a nice top. It’s a style pairing that works so well for the daytime and for smart-casual events too. However, there can be times where jeans just don’t feel quite right and when we start to get a little bored of our denim pieces. Thankfully, there’s an alternative that’s just as comfy but elevates your outfits that bit more and that’s coated jeans or trousers.

These are something we think deserves a place in any winter capsule wardrobe and Zara Tindall proved how chic they can be for events when she wore them to the races at Cheltenham last December. With the appearance of skinny jeans or trousers and a leather-like finish, Zara’s coated trousers gave her otherwise very timeless outfit more of an edge.

They were black and the slight sheen of the material was gorgeous against her white roll neck jumper and forest green coat. The streamlined silhouette meant that Zara’s trousers tucked effortlessly into her suede ankle boots and this had such a gorgeous leg-elongating effect. Whilst the idea of leather look or leather trousers might initially sound a bit daunting, Zara Tindall’s Cheltenham outfit showed that they’re no more difficult to style than a pair of black denim jeans and are just as versatile.

If you treat them in exactly the same way you’ll find that they look fabulous with your staple tops and best wool jumpers for the daytime, but can also be dressed up with heels and shirts. Although Zara chose a fitted design, coated jeans and trousers come in so many silhouettes so you can find a shape that mirrors your go-to denim style, whether that’s wide-leg, flared or straight-leg.

Keeping to a pared-back colour palette at Cheltenham, Zara wore her coated trousers with a cosy white roll neck jumper. The softness of this classic knit was a lovely contrast against the trousers and she layered a deep green wrap coat over the top. This coat fell to just above Zara’s knees and was fastened at the waist with a matching tie belt.

Forest green is such a beautiful colour for winter and wasn’t too vibrant against the neutral tones of the royal’s jumper and trousers. She finished off her look with black leather gloves, a black fedora hat and a top handle bag. The gloves mirrored the leather finish off her coated trousers and tied the whole outfit together wonderfully.

It was such a chic look for a day at Cheltenham and struck a great balance between being elevated and still wearable. Zara Tindall’s coated trousers are the star of this style show for us and it seems like they’re a long-time staple in the royal’s wardrobe. She previously stepped out at Ascot wearing a very similar, possibly the same, pair in December in 2016.

Leather-look trousers are something she clearly enjoys wearing in the winter and we’ll be reaching for some as a jeans alternative over the coming months too.