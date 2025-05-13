Zara Tindall gives the barrel leg jeans trend her approval - and her boucle jacket was an unexpectedly chic style pairing

Barrel leg jeans are one of those denim trends for 2025 that sound a lot more daunting to style than they really are. Sometimes known as horseshoe jeans, they have a curved leg shape that flares out and then tapers in again at the ankle.

Some designs have a more exaggerated curve than others and although they sound like they’d be quite casual, the best barrel leg jeans can be dressed up too. This is how Zara Tindall wore this trendy style at the Badminton Horse Trials on 11th May.

The equestrian royal paired Citizens of Humanity barrel leg jeans with a tailored boucle jacket from Fairfax & Favour to create a relaxed yet sophisticated outfit. These Miro Jeans are high-waisted and have a more subtle shape compared to some I’ve seen.

(Image credit: David Davies/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Shop Zara's Jeans

Exact Match Citizens of Humanity Miro Jeans £340 at Selfridges Zara's jeans are an investment, though they're a style and shade that you can get so much wear out of with different tops and shirts. They're made from 100% cotton and have a high-rise fit, with a barrel-leg silhouette. Darts at the knees give them more shaping and the wash has a vintage feel. Whistles High-Waisted Barrel Jeans £95 at Whistles The Whistles barrel leg jeans come in several different shades, though this soft mid-blue tone is the most similar to Zara's jeans. They're available in regular and petite sizes and fall to ankle length. The high-rise design means you can easily tuck in T-shirts and blouses and they're fitted at the waist. H&M Regular Barrel Leg Jeans £27.99 at H&M If you're not sure how you'll find styling barrel leg jeans, then this pair are a great, affordable option. They have five pockets, a zip fly and button and are designed to fall to the top of your foot. The curved leg tapers towards the hem and you can wear these jeans with a white shirt and your favourite trainers.

Shop Zara's Jacket

Exact Match Fairfax & Favor Ottilie Boucle Jacket £295 at Fairfax & Favor On off-duty days, a jacket like this one is sure to elevate your casual looks to new heights. It's cropped and made from pure wool for a luxurious and cosy feel. The lining is a lovely touch and the antique brass hardware makes it feel even more sophisticated. Throw on with jeans or a white dress throughout summer. Zara Short Boucle Blue Jacket £59.99 at Zara This boucle jacket is a steely blue colour that would look stunning with light neutrals like white, camel and cream. It has shoulder pads for added structure, front patch pockets with flaps and embossed metal buttons to fasten it at the front. If you have a go-to pair of white jeans, this jacket would work well with them, as well as blue ones. Mango Ecru Tweed Style Jacket £79.99 at Mango If you prefer darker neutral hues then this jacket also comes in black (currently reduced to £55.99), but the ecru colourway is ideal for spring/summer. This boucle jacket can be styled more easily than Zara's blue one and I love the rounded neckline and embellished buttons.

This makes them easier to incorporate into different outfits, whilst still embracing the structured horseshoe shape. The breathable 100% cotton material is practical for spring/summer and Zara’s jeans also have handy belt loops.

The darts at the knees provide even more shaping and the King’s niece went for the ‘pacifica’ mid-blue colourway. Just because a lot of people are putting together white jeans outfits right now doesn’t mean you have to turn your back on blue denim in summer.

A wash like Zara’s jeans is so useful to have in your collection and is very classic. Choosing a timeless tone can also help to balance the more distinctive shape of barrel leg jeans - as can the staples you wear them with.

(Image credit: David Davies/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

I would wear barrel leg jeans with simple T-shirts, camis and shirts, but Zara Tindall showed that a more unexpected pairing works just as well. Her Ottilie jacket from Fairfax & Favor was crafted from boucle and was beautifully cropped, with antique brass buttons.

It finished just below the waistband of her jeans, creating a seamless finish. Boucle jackets are often associated with Chanel, which uses the material a lot, and feel elegant and understated.

Zara’s jacket was a steely blue tone that complemented her denim, but black or white designs are more versatile and would be great too. The contrast of the relaxed barrel leg jeans and the polished jacket was a revelation to me.

(Image credit: David Davies/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Together they made a smart-casual outfit that felt simultaneously trendy and classic and was perfect for a day at the Badminton Horse Trials. She finished off her ensemble with the Fairfax & Favor Alexandra platform trainers.

Navy and denim chevrons on the side transform these white leather shoes into something more fun. The collar and insole are padded for comfort and the rubber sole gives extra elevation.

As she was walking on grass at the trials, trainers were also a functional footwear option for this recent event. Zara Tindall was named as a Brand Ambassador for Fairfax & Favor earlier this year and I wouldn’t be surprised to see her getting a lot of wear out of her trainers over the next few months.