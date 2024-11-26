Zara Tindall's lace midi dress is as chic and timeless as it gets for festive dressing
Zara Tindall stepped out for the 2024 Beauty Awards wearing a gorgeous monochrome outfit and her black lace dress was the star
Zara Tindall's lace midi dress is about as chic and timeless as it gets for festive dressing and it was perfect for a winter evening out.
We all love adding a few stunning new partywear pieces to our winter capsule wardrobe here and there but the special staples we keep coming back to are the ones that never go out of style. A little black dress is a classic for a reason and whilst it can be easy to overlook this as a potential Christmas party outfit, Zara Tindall has just reminded us how chic monochrome outfits really are. The King’s niece enjoyed an evening out with her husband Mike on 25th November as they attended the 2024 Beauty Awards.
With the festive season just around the corner Zara could have opted for a metallics or festive red and green, but instead she wore an elegant black midi dress with intricate lace detailing. This piece appears to be the £420 Black Cord Lace Bow Midi Dress from Self Portrait, although if so, it’s undergone a few tweaks after making its way into Zara’s collection.
The neckline was opened up slightly, creating a beautiful yet still modest keyhole cut-out. One of the cord belts also looks to have been removed, however it still had the other belt running along the top of the bodice. Zara’s dress also had diamanté buttons running down the front for a touch of added sparkle and fell to a midi length. It was the lace that made this piece truly spectacular, though, and it’s something of a signature for Self Portrait.
The combination of the shorter opaque underdress and the over-layer of lace fabric gave the dress a semi-sheer effect but in a way that was still so easy to wear and not too revealing. The lace itself had a gorgeous pattern of delicate flowers and leaves running all over it.
We’re used to seeing Zara Tindall wearing floral dresses in the summer and this dress was a fabulous way to take this pattern through into winter.
The dress also comes in white and blue, though black worked so well as an edgier contrast against the lace. It also made this dress simple to style as the neutral tone meant it could be paired with any colour accessories to achieve a stand-out look every time. A black dress might not sound like the most exciting of investments for your wardrobe, but they are so timeless and you’ll reach for them again and again - especially if you pick a design that suits your style like Zara did.
She loves midi and short sleeved dresses and so went for a black dress that ticked all these boxes for her. Black lace dresses more specifically are a lovely option as the pattern and texture of the lace is so striking and makes a simple black dress a little more detailed but still classic.
She also chose to lean into monochrome styling by wearing her dress with Emmy London Rebecca black suede pumps. Black heels are just as much of a must-have as a black dress and the two staples work seamlessly together. Zara then carried an Aspinal of London leather clutch with a metallic rosette design that echoed the sheen of the dress’ buttons.
This was a tonal outfit that worked perfectly for an evening at the 2024 Beauty Awards and could be re-worn for any winter occasion. We certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see Zara Tindall bring back this dress for other special events in the years to come.
