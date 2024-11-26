Zara Tindall's lace midi dress is as chic and timeless as it gets for festive dressing

Zara Tindall's lace midi dress is about as chic and timeless as it gets for festive dressing and it was perfect for a winter evening out.

We all love adding a few stunning new partywear pieces to our winter capsule wardrobe here and there but the special staples we keep coming back to are the ones that never go out of style. A little black dress is a classic for a reason and whilst it can be easy to overlook this as a potential Christmas party outfit, Zara Tindall has just reminded us how chic monochrome outfits really are. The King’s niece enjoyed an evening out with her husband Mike on 25th November as they attended the 2024 Beauty Awards.

With the festive season just around the corner Zara could have opted for a metallics or festive red and green, but instead she wore an elegant black midi dress with intricate lace detailing. This piece appears to be the £420 Black Cord Lace Bow Midi Dress from Self Portrait, although if so, it’s undergone a few tweaks after making its way into Zara’s collection.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Black Lace Dresses

Hobbs Black Lace Midi Dress Was £229, Now £183.20 at Hobbs This black lace midi dress also has the stunning addition of some sequin detailing, making it even more special as a party season outfit. It has a fit-and-flare shape, floral lace detailing and would be amazing with black accessories. Loveappella Lace Overlay Dress £56.37 at Nordstrom The lace overlay on this black midi dress is exceptionally delicate and beautiful and it really shines through on the bell sleeves. It also comes in an emerald green colour and a pair of metallic shoes would add extra glamour. Phase Eight Lace Dress Was £199, Now £159.20 at Phase Eight For a slightly shorter take on a black lace dress this is a chic option. It falls to just above the knee and has a shift shape and crew neckline. The dress is hand-sewn and has wonderful tape work lace running all over it and down the sleeves.

Shop Accessories Like Zara's

Sam Edelman Vienna Heels £114.38 at Nordstrom A classic pair of black heels will always be on-trend and these ones have a beautiful pointed toe and stiletto heel. They come in a range of other colours too and can be styled with everything from dresses to tailored co-ords. Mango Asymmetric Heels Was £45.99, Now £22.99 at Mango Still classic, but with a slight twist, these black heels from Mango are affordable and have a chic cut out on one side. They are the perfect special occasion shoes when you want to finish off an elegant outfit in style. Aspinal of London Pouch Was £95, Now £75 at Aspinal Zara's exact clutch might not be available anymore but this Aspinal pouch is reduced in the sale and it would pair brilliantly with a black lace dress. It can be worn as an evening clutch or used to organise a bigger bag and is made from full-grain leather.

The neckline was opened up slightly, creating a beautiful yet still modest keyhole cut-out. One of the cord belts also looks to have been removed, however it still had the other belt running along the top of the bodice. Zara’s dress also had diamanté buttons running down the front for a touch of added sparkle and fell to a midi length. It was the lace that made this piece truly spectacular, though, and it’s something of a signature for Self Portrait.

The combination of the shorter opaque underdress and the over-layer of lace fabric gave the dress a semi-sheer effect but in a way that was still so easy to wear and not too revealing. The lace itself had a gorgeous pattern of delicate flowers and leaves running all over it.

We’re used to seeing Zara Tindall wearing floral dresses in the summer and this dress was a fabulous way to take this pattern through into winter.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The dress also comes in white and blue, though black worked so well as an edgier contrast against the lace. It also made this dress simple to style as the neutral tone meant it could be paired with any colour accessories to achieve a stand-out look every time. A black dress might not sound like the most exciting of investments for your wardrobe, but they are so timeless and you’ll reach for them again and again - especially if you pick a design that suits your style like Zara did.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She loves midi and short sleeved dresses and so went for a black dress that ticked all these boxes for her. Black lace dresses more specifically are a lovely option as the pattern and texture of the lace is so striking and makes a simple black dress a little more detailed but still classic.

(Image credit: Photo by Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

She also chose to lean into monochrome styling by wearing her dress with Emmy London Rebecca black suede pumps. Black heels are just as much of a must-have as a black dress and the two staples work seamlessly together. Zara then carried an Aspinal of London leather clutch with a metallic rosette design that echoed the sheen of the dress’ buttons.

This was a tonal outfit that worked perfectly for an evening at the 2024 Beauty Awards and could be re-worn for any winter occasion. We certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see Zara Tindall bring back this dress for other special events in the years to come.