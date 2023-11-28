Princess Eugenie (and her stunning Chanel bag) join the most iconic group of people for the best social media post of the year
How do we get an invite to join this group of friends?
Princess Eugenie just popped up in the unlikeliest of Instagram photos, and, quite honestly, it came close to breaking the internet.
Sitting next to her husband, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie was seen clutching her gorgeous Chanel bag – the lambskin quilted pearl studded flap bag – but, for once, the iconic accessory wasn’t the most attention-grabbing part of the picture.
Eugenie was joined by a line-up of legends from across the showbiz spectrum, starting with none other than Ginger Spice, Geri Halliwell Horner.
The Spice Girl uploaded the group photo, taken at the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023. Geri was there to support her husband, Christian Horner, a former race driver and now current Team Principal for the Red Bull Formula One team.
Looking chic in an all-white outfit, Geri has her arm around Eugenie in an affectionate embrace as the pair smile for the camera.
Now, being in the presence of the originator of Girl Power might be iconic enough, but it gets even better.
Sat to the right of Eugenie’s husband is actor Orlando Bloom.
The Lord of the Rings star is no stranger to mingling with the royals – he has a well-known friendship with Prince Harry.
During a 2021 appearance on a podcast, Prince Harry shared how Orlando looked out for the Duke, dropping him a text about the paparazzi hiding near their homes (they both live in Montecito). And Orlando has said of Harry, “This guy is so nice, and I think he's got a great sense of humour.”
Eugenie is one of the few royals who have reportedly remained close with Harry amid his feud with King Charles and Prince William – and their close connection has been “causing concern” for some in the palace.
Earlier this year, Orlando’s wife, superstar Katy Perry, also attended the Coronation of King Charles so we’re sure he and Eugenie had plenty to talk about!
A Hollywood star, a Spice Girl and a Princess – how do you get even better than that? Adding a supermodel.
The final piece of this legendary Instagram picture was Naomi Campbell dropping in to photobomb. The iconic supermodel appeared just behind Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, serving a classic Naomi pose, with her enviable cheekbones highlighted with a pulled back hairstyle.
The body language suggests that they were all close and chummy, with no sign of stiff poses. Orlando and Jack had their arms around one another, and Naomi’s hand is resting on Jack’s shoulder.
Eugenie and Naomi were also photographed earlier in the day chatting enthusiastically at the race track.
As expected, fans couldn’t quite believe the combination of people in one Instagram post.
One wrote, “So many worlds colliding in this photo” while another added, “That is a crazy combination of people!”
A third comment summed up our feelings perfectly, “So many unusual characters in one photo, I LOVE IT.”
