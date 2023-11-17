Prince Harry's close bond with two royals is 'causing concern' for The Firm

Prince Harry's close bond with two members of the Royal Family is reportedly causing concern for The Firm, as they're said to be worried about what they might tell him, a royal insider says.

The Duke of Sussex's strained relationship with his family has been well documented since he and wife Meghan Markle famously stepped away from The Firm back in 2020. Harry has extensively opened up about the tensions faced between him and his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles, in his memoir, Spare.

But despite this, Harry has managed to stay close with his two cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice - something that is now said to be concerning for the rest of the Royal Family.

An insider told Heat, "They've got so much in common: the kids, a shared interest in philanthropy, and Harry enjoys offering advice to his cousin about how to further her career, while Meghan's great with parenting, lifestyle, and nutrition. For the King, Camilla, and the Waleses, it's rather unfortunate that Eugenie and Beatrice are so close with the Sussexes."

The source added how Beatrice and Eugenie are "still privy to a lot of what's happening inside Buckingham Palace, so there's a concern about what they're telling them, and what they could reveal - even unintentionally."

Harry, who released his bombshell memoir Spare at the start of the year, has once again found his life under the microscope after a new exert of their biographer Omid Scobie's latest book Endgame was released.

The writer, who co-authored the controversial 2020 Sussex biography Finding Freedom, has claimed that in the moments leading up to his grandmother, the Queen's passing last year, Harry had been "kept in the dark" by the Royal Family. He also revealed why Meghan was not given permission to join Harry at Balmoral to be at the Queen's bedside.

Another claim being made in Endgame is that Harry and William's relationship has never been worse. Omid alleged that there is so much hurt and anger between them that it has "hardened into something colder and more immovable - indifference."

The extract, published by People, reads that "absolutely nothing has changed" in their relationship. Omid also recalled how Harry was called a "defector" by William, according to a source. He added, "These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown."

A source previously opened up about Harry's close relationship with his cousins Eugenie and Beatrice, with Eugenie having visited Harry and Meghan in California since their move to their Santa Barbara mansion.

"They're still the best of friends and talk constantly," the insider said. "This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls. It’s hard to watch because they see both sides of it."

And according to Finding Freedom, Prince Harry always had the most "natural connection" with Eugenie and Beatrice.