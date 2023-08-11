The two royal family members Prince Harry is still 'best of friends' with

Prince Harry is said to still have a close-knit bond with two of his cousins

Prince Harry is reportedly still super close friends with two members of the royal family - his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. 

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's high profile exit from royal life back in 2020, the Duke of Sussex has extensively opened up about the tensions faced between him and his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles.

Despite once sharing a close, brotherly bond with William, the pair are now understood to be on 'different paths' after Harrys' exit from The Firm, as well as an altercation that reportedly saw Prince William knock Harry over onto a dog bowl, cutting his back in the kitchen at Nottingham Cottage

And while Prince Harry has shared hope that he, Prince William and King Charles will be able to rebuild their close bond someday, the Duke of Sussex still reportedly shares a solid friendship with cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice. 

According to a royal source, the sisters and Harry are in regular contact, with Eugenie having visited Harry and Meghan in California since their move to their Santa Barbara mansion.

Speaking to People, the insider also claimed that Prince Harry's tensions with the family have been tough for the sisters. 

"They're still the best of friends and talk constantly," the source said.

"This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls. It’s hard to watch because they see both sides of it."

Prince Harry always had the most 'natural connection' with Eugenie and Beatrice, according to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's book Finding Freedom

The royal source also highlighted to People that Prince Harry and Prince William have now grown to face the reality that their lives and ways of living revolve around different priorities, with William placing great importance on his future role as King.

"[William] knows what his end game is and where he’ll be, and it’s being king one day. William's life revolves around his role, and his family, of course," the insider said.

"But there is a clear path for him and a future that is obviously very different from Harry’s. Inherently, they have different priorities and different perspectives."

