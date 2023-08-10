The title Princess Catherine took from Princess Margaret because of her and William's go-to place for romantic getaways

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Princess of Wales was once given a nickname previously used for Princess Margaret due to her and Prince William's favourite location for a romantic, sun soaked getaway.

Travelling for work is a huge part of the Prince and Princess of Wales's lifestyles, with the future King and Queen Consort having been all over the world with one another for official engagements.

But Kate and William need time to relax and enjoy a holiday too and are thought to be regulars in the Caribbean island of Mustique - reportedly earning Kate a nickname once given to Princess Margaret.

In other royal news, this was the £1.5million gift the Queen once gave to two of her grandkids that they didn't even get to use.

From Australia, New Zealand and Canada to Singapore, Pakistan and Bhutan, the Prince and Princess of Wales have travelled all around the globe to fulfil their royal duties and embark upon official tours.

And while Catherine and William have plenty of lavish space to enjoy in their home nation, what with the Wales family having access to Adelaide Cottage, Kensington Palace and Amner Hall, the future King and Queen Consort are partial to an overseas trip for pleasure instead of business every once in a while.

Kate and William are known to have travelled to the likes of Jordan, the South of France and the snowy ski slopes of The Alps with their children and were spotted enjoying romantic ski trips before they were married.

But there's one particular luxurious location that Kate and William reportedly loved holidaying in frequently when they were young lovers - and it earned Kate a nickname in the press that was previously given to Princess Margaret.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mustique is a private island near St. Vincent and the Grenadines, boasting white-sand beaches and idyllic blue waters and was a regular vacation spot for Catherine and William before they got married.

Writing in her 2010 book William and Harry, royal expert Katie Nicholl explained, "If [Kate] was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying on Mustique.

"Kate was there so often the press dubbed her 'Queen of Mustique', a title that had previously belonged to Princess Margaret."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Margaret had a home on the island - a villa called Les Jolies Eaux, which boasts a rental price of a whopping $47,000 per week now.

Margaret, who was the late Queen Elizabeth II's younger sister, famously jetted off to Mustique in 1976 with her beau Roddy Llewellyn, who was a gardener 17 years younger than her, while she was still married to Lord Snowdon.