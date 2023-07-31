Princess Catherine and Prince William hit the slopes in cool ski gear in unearthed pictures

We love these vintage snaps of Catherine and William enjoying a ski holiday

Kate William skiing
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott
By Caitlin Elliott
published

Unearthed photographs of the Prince and Princess of Wales taken before they got married show the loved up pair enjoying a ski holiday in Switzerland. 

These days, royal fans are used to seeing the Prince and Princess of Wales in the smartest of clothes, with Princess Catherine's dresses never failing to wow and Prince William's go-to being a stylish navy suit. 

And while we do sometimes get to see the the pair rocking slightly more sporty looks at active engagements or more casual clothes (like Kate's favourite jeans and white trainers) at relaxed royal outings, it's rare to see the couple sport ski-wear, despite the fact they're known to love hitting the slopes. 

But in unearthed snaps taken in 2008, the royal duo can be seen enjoying some quality time in the Swiss mountains, looking cosy in their ski coats.  

Kate William skiing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The photographs show Catherine and William, who married in 2011 at London's Westminster Abbey, skiing side by side with the help of a T bar, with Kate looking as stylish as ever in a fresh white jacket with simple black salopettes and a pair of sunglasses, with her black ski goggles attached to her wrist.

Meanwhile, future King, Prince William, opted for vibrant red salopettes with a black jacket and toasty winter hat.

Kate William skiing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since welcoming their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Prince and Princess of Wales are thought to have instilled their love of skiing into their brood of three. 

The Wales family were reportedly spotted enjoying a skiing trip in Courchevel, France last year and Kate and William shared a special photograph of them in the snow with George and Charlotte back in 2016. 

In the official photos, the children can be seen wrapped up in warm snow suits during a family trip to the French Alps, playing in the snow with their beaming parents. 

Topics
Prince William
Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸