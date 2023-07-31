Princess Catherine and Prince William hit the slopes in cool ski gear in unearthed pictures
We love these vintage snaps of Catherine and William enjoying a ski holiday
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Unearthed photographs of the Prince and Princess of Wales taken before they got married show the loved up pair enjoying a ski holiday in Switzerland.
- Prince William and Princess Catherine enjoyed a skiing break in Swiss alpine resort Klosters in the early years of their love story, years before they married and welcomed their three children.
- Old photographs taken in 2008 show the happy couple on the snowy slopes looking super cool in ski gear.
- In other royal news, Princess Catherine's old school split white denim skirt that she wore with slouchy boots is surprisingly on trend in 2023.
These days, royal fans are used to seeing the Prince and Princess of Wales in the smartest of clothes, with Princess Catherine's dresses never failing to wow and Prince William's go-to being a stylish navy suit.
And while we do sometimes get to see the the pair rocking slightly more sporty looks at active engagements or more casual clothes (like Kate's favourite jeans and white trainers) at relaxed royal outings, it's rare to see the couple sport ski-wear, despite the fact they're known to love hitting the slopes.
But in unearthed snaps taken in 2008, the royal duo can be seen enjoying some quality time in the Swiss mountains, looking cosy in their ski coats.
The photographs show Catherine and William, who married in 2011 at London's Westminster Abbey, skiing side by side with the help of a T bar, with Kate looking as stylish as ever in a fresh white jacket with simple black salopettes and a pair of sunglasses, with her black ski goggles attached to her wrist.
Meanwhile, future King, Prince William, opted for vibrant red salopettes with a black jacket and toasty winter hat.
Since welcoming their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Prince and Princess of Wales are thought to have instilled their love of skiing into their brood of three.
The Wales family were reportedly spotted enjoying a skiing trip in Courchevel, France last year and Kate and William shared a special photograph of them in the snow with George and Charlotte back in 2016.
In the official photos, the children can be seen wrapped up in warm snow suits during a family trip to the French Alps, playing in the snow with their beaming parents.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
-
-
What to watch this August: Only Murders in the Building, Heartstopper, Netflix's first interactive romcom, and more
We’ve rounded up what’s coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and more this August
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince William's 'dashing' good looks and 'fabulous smile' give him confidence in his own skin to thrive as future King
Prince William is thriving and confident in his role in The Firm, according to a royal expert
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince William's 'dashing' good looks and 'fabulous smile' give him confidence in his own skin to thrive as future King
Prince William is thriving and confident in his role in The Firm, according to a royal expert
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince William's 'family resemblance is strong' say fans after seeing rare image of his ancestor
Fans are claiming Prince William's 'family resemblance is strong' after seeing a rare image featuring the Prince's great-grandfather
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince George ‘surprisingly comfortable’ with royal position as he realised he’s ‘got to step up’
Prince George could reportedly have 'accepted' his role as second in the royal line of succession 'to an extent' despite being just 10
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Catherine's secret solo morning outings that 'nourish her inner life'
Reports of Princess Catherine's secret solo morning outings were revealed by a royal author and she was apparently spotted once...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We're obsessed with these pictures of Princess Catherine rocking Crocs for the ultimate sporty moment
Princess Catherine wearing Crocs is the unexpected fashion moment we didn't know we needed!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Catherine's cowgirl look in a western hat and white fitted blouse was so unexpected
Straying from her usual style, Princess Kate once incorporated some western into her wardrobe
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Prince William and Princess Catherine’s parenting choice that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided against
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales made a decision with their children that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't opt for
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Catherine's £150 Wimbledon bangle has a sweet subtle nod to Princess Diana
Princess Catherine's £150 Wimbledon bangle is a perfectly versatile piece that seems to pay homage to Princess Diana
By Laura Harman Published