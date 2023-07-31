Princess Catherine and Prince William hit the slopes in cool ski gear in unearthed pictures

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Unearthed photographs of the Prince and Princess of Wales taken before they got married show the loved up pair enjoying a ski holiday in Switzerland.

Prince William and Princess Catherine enjoyed a skiing break in Swiss alpine resort Klosters in the early years of their love story, years before they married and welcomed their three children.

Old photographs taken in 2008 show the happy couple on the snowy slopes looking super cool in ski gear.

In other royal news, Princess Catherine's old school split white denim skirt that she wore with slouchy boots is surprisingly on trend in 2023.

These days, royal fans are used to seeing the Prince and Princess of Wales in the smartest of clothes, with Princess Catherine's dresses never failing to wow and Prince William's go-to being a stylish navy suit.

And while we do sometimes get to see the the pair rocking slightly more sporty looks at active engagements or more casual clothes (like Kate's favourite jeans and white trainers) at relaxed royal outings, it's rare to see the couple sport ski-wear, despite the fact they're known to love hitting the slopes.

But in unearthed snaps taken in 2008, the royal duo can be seen enjoying some quality time in the Swiss mountains, looking cosy in their ski coats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The photographs show Catherine and William, who married in 2011 at London's Westminster Abbey, skiing side by side with the help of a T bar, with Kate looking as stylish as ever in a fresh white jacket with simple black salopettes and a pair of sunglasses, with her black ski goggles attached to her wrist.

Meanwhile, future King, Prince William, opted for vibrant red salopettes with a black jacket and toasty winter hat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since welcoming their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Prince and Princess of Wales are thought to have instilled their love of skiing into their brood of three.

The Wales family were reportedly spotted enjoying a skiing trip in Courchevel, France last year and Kate and William shared a special photograph of them in the snow with George and Charlotte back in 2016.

In the official photos, the children can be seen wrapped up in warm snow suits during a family trip to the French Alps, playing in the snow with their beaming parents.