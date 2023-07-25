Princess Catherine's old school split white denim skirt that she wore with slouchy boots is surprisingly on trend in 2023

Princess Catherine rocked a white split hem denim skirt way back in 2007

Princess Catherine once rocked a split hem, white denim skirt as part of a seriously preppy 2007 outfit - and it's surprisingly on-trend 15 years later. 

The Princess of Wales's outfits have been the centre of attention among royal fashion fans for years - and her style has been evolving ever since. 

From her epic dress collection to her extensive stash of high heels and array of jewellery, Princess Catherine never fails to nail her seriously chic sense of fashion when she steps out in public.

But Kate's looks were a little more relaxed back before she married Prince William in 2011, with unearthed images from before the wedding showing her casual, off-duty style.

In one old snapshot from 2007, the Princess of Wales can be seen rocking a super preppy ensemble featuring a pair of slouchy, suede brown boots, a navy cable-knit jumper, a collared shirt and some super cool sunglasses. 

The Princess of Wales, who was then known as Kate Middleton, was dating Prince William at the time, and the photographs were taken when she stepped out at the Badminton Horse Trials in the Spring of 2007. 

While we can't imagine Catherine wearing this particular nostalgic combination of clothes these days, her white denim skirt wouldn't look out of place in our 2023 summer wardrobes.

The timeless, crisp white skirt featured a flattering midi-length silhouette, with Princess Catherine accessorising perfectly by adding a complimentary brown belt.

With split hem denim skirts being one of the most wearable and stylish trends of the summer, it's not difficult to find an affordable one to add to your denim collection or summer capsule wardrobe

From blue denim maxi split skirts to white ones like Princess Catherine's, there's plenty to be found on the high street right now. 

Sosandar White Longline Denim Midi Skirt

RRP: £55/ $79 | Sosandar's long-line denim split hem skirt is the perfect summer purchase for those wanting to keep things covered while showing a little leg. The flattering high-waist fit and modest midi length are perfect for teaming with T-shirts, cami tops and jumpers, with both trainers and summer sandals both perfect shoe options. 

M&S Lyocell Denim Midi Skirt

RRP: £35/ $44 | The M&S Lyocell Denim Midi Skirt is a simple but classic take on the split denim skirt trend. In sizes 6 to 24, the stretchy denim the ultimate comfy outfit piece for when leggings or jeans just aren't cutting it. At a bargain price of £35, it's a no-brainer buy if you've been after one of these skirts. 

ASOS Stradivarius Denim Midi Skirt with Front Split in White

RRP: £29.99/ $45.90 | The Stradivarius Denim Midi Skirt from ASOS is a bargain purchase for those wanting to follow the split denim skirt trend this summer. For under £30, the flattering piece offers a simple design with silver hardware and handy pockets. 

