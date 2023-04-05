Where to buy Kate Middleton's heels - Princess Catherine's chicest shoes from Gianvito Rossi pumps to Manolos
Kate Middleton's heel collection is beyond impressive
Kate Middleton's collection of heels is enough to leave any shoe lover totally lovestruck and if you've always wondered where to buy some of her most favored pairs, you're in the right place.
- Kate Middleton's heels are a key part of her wardrobe and we see her step out in a pair for almost every royal engagement.
- The Princess of Wales is the proud owner of gorgeous shoes from the likes of Gianvito Rossi, Ralph Lauren, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and more.
When we don't see the Princess of Wales opt for a pair of her favorite white sneakers like her Superga plimsols or trendy Vejas for an official engagement, we'll no doubt see Catherine step out in a pair of timeless high heeled shoes.
Princess Catherine is also partial to a pair of sturdy Berghaus walking boots and Le Chameau wellies for more outdoorsy activities and her beloved espadrilles are her essential for warm weather.
But it's her extensive range of designer heels that will really have shoe fans swooning over Kate's collection and if you're keen to add a pair of princess-approved pumps to your collection, there's plenty to choose from.
Where to buy Kate Middleton's heels
The Gianvito 105 heels from Gianvito Rossi are a firm favorite for the Princess of Wales, with the former Duchess of Cambridge owning them in a huge array of colors to suit any outfit or occasion.
Kate last wore her powerful red-colored Gianvitos as she stepped out in head-to-toe crimson in a daring pantsuit and affordable earrings in January as she attended BAFTA in London to mark the start of her Shaping Us campaign.
Rania Heeled Pumps, $2575 (opens in new tab) (£1,999 (opens in new tab)) | Gianvito Rossi
The Rania heels from Gianvito Rossi have been worn by the Princess of Wales on a number of special occasions and are perfect if you're looking to invest in a pair of ultimate glam night out shoes.
Gianvito Rossi's Rania heels are a pair that Princess Catherine loves for adding a touch of sparkle with her shoes at very special nights out.
The elegant shoes are embellished with shimmering crystals and are designed with a stylish suede and mesh combination to create their glittering look.
Kate teamed the shiny Ranias with an incredible green gown from Solace London and a striking green choker as she and Prince William attended the 2022 Earthshot Awards in Boston.
Emmy London's Rebecca court heels are another go-to shoe for Catherine, who has a pair of the suede shoes in a huge range of designs - along with the brand's matching clutch she has in 12 colors.
Kate wore the delicate steel grey toned Rebecca courts as she and the Wales family attended the royal family's Easter Sunday service in 2022, teaming the shoes with a pretty powder blue wrap dress.
Hangisi Green Satin Jewel Buckle Pumps, $1195 (opens in new tab) (£945 (opens in new tab)) | Manolo Blahnik
The Princess of Wales owns a pair of the iconic Manolo Blahnik Hangisi satin heels in gorgeous emerald green, detailed with that unmistakable bejewelled buckle on the almond-shaped toe.
Princess Catherine wore those utterly iconic Manolo Blahnik heels for her and Prince William's first official portrait, painted by artist Jamie Coreth.
Posing for the stunning piece of artwork, Kate teamed the gorgeous satin green Hangisi heels with her metallic green Falconetti gown from The Vampire's Wife.
Jimmy Choo Romy 85 Patent Leather Courts, $750 (opens in new tab) (£550 (opens in new tab)) | Selfridges
Kate Middleton owns a range of the Jimmy Choo Romy heels in both the 85 and 100 style and in various colors - however the patent black 85s are a classic if you're after timeless black heels.
While Kate has various pairs of Jimmy Choos in her closet, she often reaches for the Romy heels with their classic pointed toe silhouette and stiletto heel design.
Her patent Romy 85s are ideal if you're keen to add a pair of classic black heels to your collection for under $800.
Kate Middleton's Italian-made Celia Calfskin Pumps in Gold by Ralph Lauren are a gorgeous option for adding a brown leather heel to your wardrobe.
The elegant sculpted design and calfskin composition allow for comfort and style and are a neutral shoe, easy to pair with bold outfits.
The Princess of Wales looked incredible as she added the Celia heels to her all-red flowing skirt and coordinating cashmere sweater outfit as she stepped out for an event hosted by The Forward Trust in 2019.
More recently, Catherine wore the Celia heels again as she channelled Meghan Markle's style in a classy all-nude color block outfit in Scarborough.
