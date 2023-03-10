Kate Middleton steps out in her favorite sturdy walking boots but the best news is that they're on sale with 30% off!
Kate Middleton's walking boots are the perfect gift for yourself as they are durable and versatile for whatever the weather!
Kate Middleton's walking boots are the perfect sturdy shoes for wilderness pursuits and outdoor exploration.
- The Princess of Wales has an enviable wardrobe and a stylish collection of designer looks.
- However, the Princess is also familiar with getting stuck in the mud and snow and relies on a trusty pair of walking boots for outdoor engagements.
It is undeniable that the Princess of Wales has fantastic style, particularly when it comes to her footwear. In the spring and summer months, royal fans are obsessed with finding where to buy Kate Middleton's espadrilles - the summer sandals loved by the Princess of Wales. We are also desperate to get our hands on a pair of Kate Middleton's Superga plimsols - the Princess of Wales' go-to sneakers loved by Diana too. But what about in the winter?
Although it may be March, the weather is still pretty crummy in certain places, and on March 8 there was snow in England, which led to the Princess whipping out her trusting hiking boots. Kate Middleton braved the snow in a full camo outfit, and perfectly battled the cold in her Berghaus boots.
The Princess likes to wear a pair of chocolate brown leather walking boots from the outdoor specialist brand Berghaus. For UK shoppers there is a great deal to be had, the boots were £175.00 but are currently on sale for £99.00 at Ultimate Outdoors (opens in new tab). The Berghaus (opens in new tab) store also has a great deal for global shoppers with the prices lowered by 30%. The brand is based in the UK, but they deliver all over - including to the United States!
Women's Supalite II GORE-TEX® Walking Boots: (£99.00 (opens in new tab)) $146.35 | Berghaus (opens in new tab)
A traditional full-grain leather upper meets modern technology with these Women's Supalite II Walking Boots from Berghaus, giving them comfort and making them suitable for wearing in all weather conditions. With a waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX® lining, these Berghaus boots will keep your feet cool and dry while the durable full-grain leather upper offers maximum comfort.
In 2019, the Princess of Wales visited Peterley Manor Farm in Great Missenden. At this royal engagement, Catherine met with families and children who are supported by the Family Action charity and helped to pick out Christmas trees.
While at this engagement the Princess wrapped up warm in a red puffer. She also wore her trusty pair of Berghaus walking boots to ensure that her feet were toasty throughout the day.
Although walking boots are great for colder climates, the Princess has also shown that walking boots are appropriate for a range of different weather conditions. In June 2019, the Princess was once again seen in these exact same boots as she visited a sheep farm in Patterdale, north-west England. This shows the versatility and durability of these boots that the Princess wears so frequently.
