Kate Middleton braves the snow in full camo outfit but it's her cozy hat we're lusting after most

Kate Middleton braved the snow at a royal engagement in Salisbury as the royal met with the Irish Guard and took part in training exercises.

The Princess of Wales appeared at a royal engagement this morning on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The Princess braved the icy weather and snowy conditions as she appeared at Salisbury Plain Training Area, the UK's largest training area.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales looked incredible as she stepped out in the snowy weather on Wednesday morning to fulfill her royal duties. The Princess wore her long hair tied back in a french braid with a cozy bottle green woolen beanie on top of her head.

She wore a camouflage army regulation coat as she matched 'The Micks' she was training will at the training area. She paired this look with tight-fitting khaki trousers, thick brown woolen socks, and large hiking boots that were perfect for cutting through the snow and keeping her feet warm in the snow.

A snowy morning with the @irish_guards on Salisbury Plain! The work of the Irish Guards is as wide-ranging as it is exemplary, from training park rangers on counter-poaching in East Africa to de-mining training for Ukrainian Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/AHcnmwAIjtMarch 8, 2023 See more

The Princess spent the morning with the Irish Guard. The Irish Guard is a group that is affectionately known as 'The Micks' within the British Army and consists of an Irish Regiment responsible for many things including the protection of the Royal Family and their palaces.

In a post from the Prince and Princess of Wales' Twitter page, it was explained, "The work of the Irish Guards is as wide-ranging as it is exemplary, from training park rangers on counter-poaching in East Africa to de-mining training for Ukrainian Armed Forces."

The Princess attended this engagement in the capacity of honorary Colonel, an honor that she accepted in December 2022 and a title that was previously held by her husband, the Prince of Wales. The Princess took part in casualty drills and learned more about how the team operates and the basic training that is required.

Fantastic to be with ‘The Micks’ today seeing their hard work (whatever the weather!) pic.twitter.com/D2Aj9wOnNCMarch 8, 2023 See more

Fans loved seeing the Princess get stuck into the action and many complimented Kate for this recent engagement. "The perfect engagement to be her first one as their Colonel and on this special day after all! Our Warrior Princess," said one fan who was aware that March 8 is also International Women's Day.

Others felt sorry for Kate, who had to spend a great deal of the morning facing the snow and the elements. "Pity it snowed before her visit she must be freezing , but that's all part and parcel of the job in the services," said one commenter.

"Well done HRH Princess Catherine! You make camouflage look good!" said another complimentary fan who just loved seeing Kate in the camo gear.