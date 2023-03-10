Fans' wishes are granted as King Charles bestows significant titles on fellow royals following Archie and Lilibet announcement

Fans' wishes have been granted as King Charles has bestowed significant titles on fellow royals following the recent Archie and Lilibet announcement.

King Charles has announced that Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex are now the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

This comes a day after Archie and Lilibet were confirmed as Prince and Princess and follows fans expressing their desire to see the Wessexes become the Edinburghs.

This royal news comes as Meghan Markle's thoughts on a style trademark loved by the Queen revealed in an unearthed interview.

Following reports of Lilibet Diana’s christening in the US it has now been confirmed that she and her brother Archie are now Princess and Prince. This came after months of speculation about whether or not King Charles would grant Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children the use of a Prince and Princess title. As the grandchildren of the monarch they have been entitled to these titles since September 2022, though it’s only just been updated in the royal line of succession.

The decision sparked quite the reaction, with many people expressing their desire to see other prominent royals granted new titles too. Now fans' wishes have been granted as King Charles has bestowed significant titles on Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex on his brother’s 59th birthday.

🎉 Wishing the new Duke of Edinburgh a very Happy Birthday today!The King has conferred the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon his brother, Prince Edward, on his 59th birthday. 🔗https://t.co/Yxe8lDc3pe pic.twitter.com/EGQcqrTcKxMarch 10, 2023 See more

After months of speculation about whether they’d receive these prestigious titles, it was confirmed on March 10 in a special Royal Family Twitter post that he’s become Duke of Edinburgh, making Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh.

“Wishing the new Duke of Edinburgh a very Happy Birthday today! The King has conferred the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon his brother, Prince Edward, on his 59th birthday,” the caption declared alongside a sweet snap of the King’s youngest brother beaming.

The title will be held by Prince Edward for his lifetime and he is only the fifth royal to ever hold it. Sharing more detail on the Royal Family website (opens in new tab), it was revealed that the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are “proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential”.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This major announcement comes not only a day after Prince Harry and Meghan’s children were confirmed as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but after fans flooded the Royal Family’s social media with requests for this very thing. Taking to the comments section on March 9, plenty of fans expressed their desire to see the Wessexes become Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

“What happened to Edward, Duke of Edinburgh? And Duchess Sophie!!” one person commented amid a flurry of other responses to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s title change.

Whilst another replied, “All we want about the title changes is Earl and Countess of Wessex title change to become Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.”

“Prince Edward has to become the Duke of Edinburgh,” someone else wrote resolutely.

Although some reports had previously claimed that the title could be bestowed upon Princess Charlotte in her own right, as per Edinburgh Live (opens in new tab), Buckingham Palace confirmed when Prince Edward and Sophie married that they would be Duke and Duchess one day.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

“The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales have also agreed that the Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course, when the present title held now by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown,” the palace reportedly stated.

Now this has finally come to pass and it’s many fans will no doubt be delighted to hear of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s new titles.