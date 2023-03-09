Meghan Markle's thoughts on style trademark loved by the Queen revealed in unearthed interview

Meghan Markle shared her approval of Queen Elizabeth II's favorite way of dressing in an unearthed video, revealing she too 'loves' the late monarch's signature style.

The Duchess of Sussex shared the exciting snippet in 2016, two years before she married Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex has long been admired for her elegant yet modern wardrobe, rocking everything from aviator sunglasses with ripped jeans at the Invictus Games in Holland to that all-red suit for her visit to a New York City school in September 2021. Her stunning evening outfits, which have included a red ball gown by Carolina Herrera and a blue Victoria Beckham midi dress, have also helped elevate her status as a royal fashion trailblazer.

Longtime fans of the 41-year-old will know that she's been curating her closet for years, with many of her shopping and style tips still available to find on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Meghan admitted in her Netflix docuseries with Prince Harry, however, that she felt obliged to subdue her fashion choices after joining the Royal Family in 2018.

"Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore color. There was thought in that," the duchess confessed, before revealing that she had stuck with "muted tones" to help her "blend in" amongst the senior royals.

She also said she was told that nobody should wear the same color as the Queen at a group event, which further solidified her commitment to donning "camel, beige and white."

Speaking to ET Canada in 2016, Meghan didn't hold back when it came to talking about fashion and beauty. In a rapid-fire interview, the Californian native revealed that she preferred heels to flats, jeans to dresses, and mascara to lipstick. When asked to choose between black and white, Meghan hesitated, before settling on black.

"I love monochromatic dressing, so it can go either way," the retired actress added. Unbeknownst to Meghan at the time, she had just revealed a surprising commonality with her future grandmother-in-law - Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty was also known for her monochromatic style, regularly attending royal and public engagements in one-color outfits. This was especially evident in her wardrobe towards the end of her reign, which was dominated by bright shades of green yellow, green, blue, purple, and pink. It's understood that the late monarch was fond of color blocking, also known as monochromatic attire, because it ensured she was visible in large groups despite being a petite 5'3 in height.