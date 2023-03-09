Kate Middleton echoes Queen's respectful style with sheer headscarf and modest black dress for Muslim centre visit

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Princess of Wales wore a black and white headscarf with a pleated coal dress to thank volunteers who have raised money for victims of the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake.

Kate Middleton echoed Queen Elizabeth II's consistently respectful style on Thursday, wearing a culturally appropriate outfit for her visit to an Islamic center in London with Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at the Hayes Muslim Centre this morning to meet those who had supported the relief aid for victims of the devastating Turkey and Syria earthquake last month. Volunteers from the community hub helped raise more than £25,000 through bucket collections and other donations in the wake of the catastrophe, which has left more than 50,000 people dead and an estimated 1.5 million homeless.

Always one to dress for the occasion, Kate showed her respect for her hosts' cultural and religious values by covering her hair with a floral headscarf by the luxury Pakistani brand, Élan. The sheer white shawl, which was delicately embroidered with black detailing, appears to belong to a set the Princess of Wales had previously worn during her visit to the Middle Eastern country in 2019.

The 41-year-old teamed her elegant headscarf with the same black Alexander McQueen dress she wore to greet well-wishers at Sandringham after the Queen's death in September 2022.

For extra warmth, Kate added a bespoke grey woolen coat, also by Alexander McQueen, and a pair of matching grey tights. She kept the accessories simple with black heels and a black leather bag, allowing all the focus to fall on the beauty of the Élan headscarf.

Kate's culturally suitable outfit in London today was reminiscent of one Queen Elizabeth II in 2008, during her visit to Burma's Green Mosque.

Her Majesty was pictured in a sheer, striped headscarf, which she paired with a cream jacket, a polka dot dress, and white gloves, as she listened to a verse of the Koran being read inside the 15th-century worship place. The previous year, the monarch covered her hat with a scarf during a visit to a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Kate has also previously worn a turquoise headscarf in Lahore, Pakistan, in 2019, and a white one in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2012.