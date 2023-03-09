Major change to Buckingham Palace website to reflect Archie and Lilibet's new titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children are now called Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex on the royal website
Buckingham Palace has updated its website to reflect the new titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children, Archie and Lilibet.
On the Royal Family's 'Line of Succession' page, the two children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now referred to as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex. They are the sixth and seventh in line to the throne, respectively, after Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and of course, their father Harry.
The update comes shortly after it was confirmed that Lilibet, who is 21 months old, was christened in a small ceremony in Los Angeles last week. It's understood that King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, were invited to the service, but did not attend.
On Thursday, a spokesman for Harry and Meghan said in a statement: "The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace." The change follows the news that Archie and Lilibet will miss out on this royal privilege despite their new titles as prince and princess.
Prior to this, Harry and Meghan's two children had gone by Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The decision of whether or not to give their firstborn a royal title had always been in the hands of the Palace, according to the Sussexes.
"They were saying they didn’t want him [Archie] to be a prince or princess, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security," the duchess said in the couple's bombshell CBS interview with Oprah in March 2021.
"This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy, where I was going, ‘Hold on for a second.’ They said [he’s not going to get security] because he’s not going to be a prince. Okay, well, he needs to be safe so we’re not saying don’t make him a prince or princess, but if you’re saying the title is what’s going to affect that protection, we haven’t created this monster machine around us in terms of clickbait and tabloid fodder. You’ve allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe."
However, Archie and Lilibet's titles of Prince and Princess apply automatically under the 1917 Letters Patent, which was issued by George V.
The rule says: "Children of any sovereign of the United Kingdom and the children of the sons of any such sovereign … shall have and at all times hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of Royal Highness with their titular dignity of prince or princess prefixed to their respective Christian names."
