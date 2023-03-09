We just happened upon this photo of King Charles putting Prince Harry on a dog and we have so many questions

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A photo of King Charles III putting a young Prince Harry on a dog in Majorca has resurfaced, just a few days after it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex has been diagnosed with ADD.

The black-and-white image, which was captured during a family holiday in Majorca, also features Prince William and the late Princess Diana.

It's no secret that the Royal Family's photo archives are brimming with iconic moments, with just about every public engagement over the past century being documented on camera for all the world to see. From weddings to coronations, there's no shortage of images for royal fans to sift through.

With so much photographic evidence of these larger events, however, it can be easy to forget some of the lesser-known - yet equally interesting - snapshots from the photo album of Britain's first family.

The picture dates back to August 1986, when the Prince and Princess of Wales stayed with King Juan Carlos and his wife Sofía at Marivent Palace during a family vacation in Palma, Majorca.

The picture dates back to August 1986, when the Prince and Princess of Wales stayed with King Juan Carlos and his wife Sofía at Marivent Palace during a family vacation in Palma, Majorca. The Spanish royals hosted Charles and Diana and their sons at their summer residence four times in total, with the last trip taking place in 1990.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made the most of their Mediterranean holiday, joining Sofía and Juan Carlos on their yacht to watch the Copa del Rey regatta and sunbathing on the pristine Ses Illetes beach. They even took Prince William and Prince Harry to Marineland waterpark, where they enjoyed playing on the rides and slides just like any other family.

One snap from their Spanish holiday has left royal fans scratching their heads, however.

In the black-and-white image, the former Prince Charles can be seen hoisting a two-year-old Prince Harry onto the back of what looks to be a German Shepherd dog. A four-year-old Prince William and Princess Diana, who is dressed in a white summer gown, are watching on. King Juan Carlos and Sofia, both of whom are smiling encouragingly, are also present.

(Image credit: Getty)

It remains unknown why exactly Charles decided to have the hound give Harry a piggyback, but by the looks of it, nobody seemed to have any objections.

In another photo, the pint-sized royal is seen gently stroking the same dog's back.

(Image credit: Getty)

Harry's love for dogs appears to have lasted into his adulthood, with the 38-year-old and his wife Meghan Markle now the proud guardians of three adorable dogs at their mansion in Montecito, California.