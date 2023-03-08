Lilibet Diana has been christened in the US with 'no royals in attendance' but her Princess title has been confirmed

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lilibet Diana's christening has officially been confirmed by her parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Sussexes' announcement comes in the wake of their Frogmore Cottage departure and it's been reported that no members of Harry's family were there.

Over a year after she was born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana has been christened in the US.

This follows much speculation as to where the child would be christened and according to reports the Royal Family declined their invitations.

In other royal news, Royal Family members moving to Australia? Rumors addressed - but not put to bed.

(Image credit: Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor has officially been christened in her native country, the US. An official rep for the Sussexes confirmed the news to PEOPLE (opens in new tab), saying, "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

The confirmation included not only the important ceremony, but also the fact that Lilibet is officially using the Princess title, which she is entitled to as the daughter of a Prince who's a son of the reigning monarch. It's unclear if Archie is using the title of Prince - although he's also entitled to it.

Prince Harry and Meghan chose the Rev John Taylor, who is the Seventh Bishop Diocesan of the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, which is comprising 133 congregations in six counties of Southern California and the Central Coast.

The Episcopal Church was established shortly after the American Revolution, but it has its roots in the Anglican Church and remains part of the Anglican Communion - of which the Royal Family are also members.

(Image credit: WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images)

This confirmation comes only days after a royal expert claimed Prince Harry naming his daughter Lilibet was 'disrespectful' and only weeks after Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage departure was confirmed.

Needless to say, whispers that relations between the couple and the Royal Family are at an 'all-time low' are not too hard to believe. Even so, following reports that King Charles met Lilibet Diana during the Platinum Jubilee and was 'thrilled' about it made many wonder if he'd attend her christening.

According to PEOPLE, despite invites being sent to the King, Camilla Queen Consort, Prince William, and Princess Catherine - none of them attended the ceremony.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The ceremony was, according to a source, an intimate affair with only 20-30 guests. Those guests are said to have included Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and Lilibet's godfather Tyler Perry. It remains to be seen who her godmother is, but it's previously reported that Lilibet Diana's godmother may be Oprah Winfrey.

Although the fallout following the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare continues, the Prince has been outspoken about his desire for his children to be close to his family.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The Prince told PEOPLE (opens in new tab), "I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution - so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy."

Although it's unclear what the future holds for Prince Harry's children, a shred of hope was offered when Kate Middleton discussed Lilibet during a meeting with First Wife, Jill Biden.

Following the little girl's birth, a journalist asked the Princess about her new niece. "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her," said Kate. "We haven't met her yet. I hope that will be soon."