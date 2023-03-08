Royal Family members moving to Australia? Rumors addressed - but not put to bed

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After months of speculation regarding Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall relocating to Australia, Mike has spoken out. The ex-rugby pro addressed rumors that he and his family are the Royal Family members moving to Australia and honestly - it's not that reassuring.

It's been a pretty amazing 12 months for Mike, who became the first member of The Firm to go on reality TV. The ex-rugby pro and podcaster stole the nation's hearts during his stint on the hit show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here - though some complained about Mike Tindall's 'awful' trunks.

We're all for body positivity and the majority of viewers were all for the tiny trunks, which are known as 'budgie smugglers' in Australia. The dad-of-three seems to already be assimilated to the local fashion and loved living it up on vacation with his wife post-jungle.

The utterly adorable pair, who are undeniably couple goals, looked so at ease in the Australian sunshine that rumors of an Aussie relocation were quick to gather pace.

Back in February 2023, Mike touched on the potential plans while chatting to HELLO! (opens in new tab)

"Never say never," he said, "but it’s not on the cards, people try to say that we almost did, but we never almost did. It's never been an actual thing where we’ve looked for a house or anything."

The pull of a country so far away is understandable, as it's not only the weather that would be more favorable to those who consider moving from the UK.

"We love Australia a lot and we love the lifestyle," he added. "I think it's brilliant for kids but whether we could actually move there, we're not sure."

Understandably, such a huge move would be a challenge for many reasons - logistics being just one of them. Despite not being working royals, the couple has to consider the impact their departure would have - on a very personal level.

The couple and their children share a home with Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, a luxury that affords them a special bond. This bond is especially clear whenever the Princess is seen in public with her daughter's family.

According to a recent public poll, the Princess Royal is, the most popular royal as well as being regarded as one of the most hard-working members too.

In recent times, the Princess has increasingly shown her sense of humor, and since becoming a grandma to five of the Queen's great-grandchildren she's been rather public with how much of a softy she is too.

Mike's efforts to dispel rumors of the Tindalls being the Royal Family members moving to Australia were kind of vague. In fact, they're not quite enough to assuage any concerns that they may consider a big move.

So what does the future hold for the Tindalls? It appears only time will tell. As Mike said, "never say never."