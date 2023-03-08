Queen Camilla's regal bright white coat is perfect for the snowy weather and we're obsessed with her oversized cozy hat

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla's regal bright white coat was the perfect winter look as Her Majesty stepped out in Essex with her husband, King Charles.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the King and Queen traveled to Essex to visit Colchester and celebrate its new city status. While attending this event on a bitterly cold morning in England, the royal couple ensured to wrap up warmly in chic outfits.

Queen Camilla wore a particularly show-stopping outfit as she wore a high-collared white Fiona Clare coat with bright white buttons. This white coat was the perfect shape for the Queen and showed off her curves with a flattering cut. The Queen also paired this classic coat with a brown fluffy hat that she has been spotted wearing over the years on a number of occasions and some high-heeled black knee-length boots, to finish off the chic look.

Although the Queen wore a custom coat, there are a number of dupes online and you too can replicate this chic winter look worn by Her Majesty.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Italian Luxe Finish Wool Cashmere Blend Strong Shoulder Coat, Karen Millen | $442.00 (opens in new tab) (£257.00 (opens in new tab)) This is a wool and cashmere blend coat that is currently on sale and is the perfect warm white coat to keep you warm in icy conditions. The garment is 70% Responsible Wool, 20% Polyamide, 10% Cashmere. Specialist dry clean only.

(opens in new tab) Faux Fur Large Brim Hat In Brown, Whiteley Fischer | $78.87 (opens in new tab)(£79.00 (opens in new tab)) Go for this stylish hat by Whitley Fischer this winter. In brown fur with a large natural fur brim and satin-lined finish, this hat will bring glamour to your wardrobe. Material: 80% acrylic, 20% polyester. Dry clean only

Colchester achieved city status back in November 2022 after the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations approved a number of towns' applications to become cities. The King and Queen looked delighted to be fulfilling some of the Queen's final duties as they met with residents, schoolchildren, and other local groups to celebrate this change in status and learn more about the community.

The royals visited Colchester Castle Museum and later unveiled the name of Colchester Zoo’s newest addition, a baby white rhino who is set to be called Dara, which means ‘beautiful’ in Swahili. They also visited Colchester Library and spoke to the charity Age UK about their work with the elderly in the area.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans loved it when King Charles and Queen Camilla gazed into each other's eyes as they cut a cake during a romantic moment during their Colchester visit. The pair seemed to very much enjoy meeting the people of Colchester and found a sweet private moment to enjoy one another company as they carried out their royal duties.