King Charles and Queen Camilla gaze into each other's eyes as they cut cake during romantic moment on royal outing

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Colchester to mark its new city status and shared a romantic moment as they celebrated with a cake cutting.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla looked so in love during their trip to Colchester as they visited to mark its new city status.

The pair, who will be crowned during Charles's coronation in May, grinned and looked into each other's eyes as they cut a special cake to honor the occasion.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrived to meet royal fans and members of the public in Colchester to mark the town gaining its new city status.

The pair paid a visit to Colchester Library to meet with Age UK volunteers and cut a huge cake after meeting with service users and staff from the organization, over afternoon tea.

The pair appeared to be the ultimate cake cutting double act as they held the knife together and looked at one another with a smile and a giggle.

After managing to cut a slice, the new monarch proudly waved his knife in the air as their audience applauded.

I have to say, the King and Queen Consort are always a very good double act! pic.twitter.com/xnxE18SlC2March 7, 2023 See more

Queen Consort Camilla wrapped up warm for the chilly day out, looking chic in a white Fiona Claire coat that she also sported to Kate Middleton's Together At Christmas carol concert in December.

Camilla also looked toasty in her go-to beige Lock & Co. faux fur hat and Russell and Bromley heeled boots.

The royal pair also shared the special news of what Colchester Zoo's new white rhino calf will be called.

A sign confirming that the exciting new arrival at the zoo will be called Dara was unveiled by Charles and Camilla.

A spokesman for the zoo announced, "This was also the perfect opportunity for the Zoo to celebrate a special moment in their 60 th anniversary year, with Their Majesties revealing the name of their newest Rhino calf, Dara.

"2023 marks Colchester Zoo’s 60 th anniversary and the year began with the announcement of the birth of a healthy female Southern White rhino calf born on 13 th January 2023. Since the birth the rhino has been thriving with devoted mum, Astrid."